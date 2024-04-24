Menü Artikel
Adamera Receives BLM Approval to Drill Multiple Targets on Buckhorn 2.0 Gold Project

16:00 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Vancouver - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: ADZ; OTC: DDNFF) announces it has been granted permission to drill 8 targets on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) managed land on the Buckhorn 2.0 gold property near the former Buckhorn Gold Mine, Washington State. Applications for drilling on State and US Forest Service lands are pending.

On the BLM land the priority target is VTEM1 that was tested with a single drill hole in 2022. Gold was intersected on both sides of a massive magnetite intersection. An upper zone assayed 4 g/t gold over 1.6 metres ("m") and a lower zone assayed 4 g/t gold over 1.2m. The two intersections were separated by an 8.8m wide magnetite zone that assayed 0.2 g/t gold.

Additional holes around the 2022 drill hole on VTEM1 are required to determine if the widths/grades of the gold enriched zones increase laterally and down dip. More information on the VTEM1 target will be released in the coming weeks.

A brief description of each target and the location relative to the Buckhorn mine is provided in the table below.

Gold Target

Target Description

Location from Buckhorn Mine

VTEM1

Good target, previous drilling intersected gold

830m to the North

VTEM4

Strong VTEM conductor with geochemical support

3647m to the Southwest

VTEM5

Large EM conductor with geochemical and geological support

3337m to the Southwest

VTEM14

Moderate EM conductor, strong magnetics

1160m to the Northwest

VTEM17

EM suggests good depth extent, weak soil geochemistry, good geological support

1476m to the North

VTEM19

EM conductor with weak soil geochemistry

1217m to the North

VLF8

Strong VLF with moderate magnetic signature and supporting geochemistry

2230m to the Northwest

KDD-9

Moderate historical gold intersection nearby

1320m to the Northwest

Mark Kolebaba President & CEO of Adamera states: "The objective of our drilling program is to test 15- 20 targets. This would be a significant increase from our 2022/2023 program of only 4 tests out of 43 targets. It is worth noting that of the four targets tested in our first drill program, VTEM1 yielded some very encouraging results that more than justify follow up".

The Buckhorn gold deposit is reported to have been an electromagnetic and magnetic anomaly with some geochemical support. These parameters fit well with the targets Adamera has developed and selected for drilling. The Buckhorn Gold Mine was operated by Kinross Gold Corp. from 2008 to 2017 and produced 1.3 million ounces of gold at a grade of about 13g/t.

Martin St. Pierre, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed data associated with the project.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic, Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Mark Kolebaba
President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Email: info@Adamera.com
Website: www.Adamera.com

Phone: (604) 689-2010

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

