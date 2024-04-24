Graphite One Engages Digitonic for Investor Relations and Marketing Campaign

VANCOUVER, April 24, 2024 - Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company"), planning a complete domestic U.S. supply chain for advanced graphite materials, announces today that as part of its ongoing strategy to raise the profile of Graphite One and its Graphite One Project to investors, the Company has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with Digitonic Ltd. ("Digitonic"), an investor relations firm based in Glasgow, Scotland to provide marketing and investor relations services to enhance visibility with the institutional and retail investment community, effective immediately.

Anthony Huston, President and CEO of Graphite One quotes "We are thrilled to partner with Digitonic for our upcoming investor relation and marketing campaigns, as we lead up to the anticipated completion of our feasibility study at the end of the fourth quarter 2024".

Under the terms of the Agreement, Digitonic will provide content creation, distribution, and advertising services focused on the North American market for a monthly fee of US$50,000 per month for a 12-month period (the "Service Period"), subject to early cancellation notice after 90 days from the effective date of the Agreement and thereafter in accordance with the payment terms. The Company may elect to extend the Service Period on a month-to-month basis with 30 days advance notice. Digitonic has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in providing its services.

There are no performance factors impacting compensation in the Agreement and Digitonic will not receive common shares or options of the Company as compensation.

Digitonic is arm's length to the Company and currently does not own, directly or indirectly, any common shares of the Company, nor does it have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The Agreement remains subject to TSXV Exchange approval and this disclosure is made in accordance with the requirements of TSXV Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities.

About Digitonic

Digitonic is a specialist investor marketing agency proudly recognized as an OTC Markets Group Premium Provider. Digitonic's mission is to empower companies to effectively reach, engage, and retain investors through innovative marketing and communications strategies. With an enviable reputation in North America as the most trusted partner for investor relations marketing, built on solid foundations of compliance, technical innovation, and a ruthless focus on results.

With the United States currently 100 percent import dependent for natural graphite, Graphite One is planning to develop a complete U.S.-based, advanced graphite supply chain solution anchored by its Graphite Creek resource. The Graphite One Project plan includes advanced graphite material and battery anode material manufacturing facilities integrated with the development of the Graphite Creek Property. The plan includes a recycling facility to reclaim graphite and the other battery materials, to be co-located with the manufacturing facilities, the third link in Graphite One's circular economy strategy. The Company has leased a site in Niles, Ohio with an option to purchase and continues to evaluate additional potential sites in Washington State.

Graphite One Inc. (TSX‐V: GPH; OTCQX: GPHOF) continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project") to become an American producer of synthetic and natural anode active materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture anode active materials primarily for the lithium‐ion electric vehicle battery and energy storage systems markets. As set forth in the Company's 2022 Pre-Feasibility Study, graphite mineralization mined from the Company's Graphite Creek Property, situated on the Seward Peninsula about sixty (60) kilometers north of Nome, Alaska, would be processed into concentrate at an adjacent processing plant. Natural and synthetic graphite anode active materials and other value‐added graphite products would be manufactured from the concentrate and other materials at the Company's proposed advanced graphite materials manufacturing facilities to be located in the contiguous United States. The Company has leased a site in Niles, Ohio with an option to purchase and continues to evaluate additional potential sites in Washington State. Aproduction decision on the Project is anticipated upon the completion of the Feasibility Study expected in December 2024.

For more information on Graphite One Inc., please visit the Company's website, www.GraphiteOneInc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements in this release that address the Company's plans to complete a feasibility study, the performance and outcome of Digitonic's services and receipt of the approval of the TSXV are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

