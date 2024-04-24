Centurion Identifies High Quality Gold Target-Casa Berardi West Project; Acquires Additional Claims

Vancouver, April 24, 2024 - Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that findings of a comprehensive compilation of historical exploration have resulted in the interpretation of a high-quality priority gold exploration target on the Newman Property, part of the Company's Casa Berardi West Gold Project located in northeastern Ontario.

The gold target is based on a basal till gold anomaly evident in reverse circulation drilling completed in 1987 resulting in a total of 9 heavy mineral concentrate samples returning assay grades > 1 gram per tonne ("g/t") Au including a high sample value of 38 g/t Au (see Figure 1). The exploration target area is supported by the occurrence of low level, but strongly anomalous, bedrock gold intersections located in an 'up-ice' position reported in diamond holes drilled dominantly in the 1970s and 1980s.

Based on the compilation of this data, the Company took steps to stake an additional 1,671 hectares (103 claim units) contiguous and to the north and east of the Newman Property providing additional ground for exploration expansion and discovery. The Company is currently receiving and reviewing tenders to complete a high resolution airborne magnetic survey covering the newly assembled Newman land position as the likely next step in exploration targeting. The Company is also considering ground based electrical geophysical surveying to be followed by reverse circulation and diamond drilling.

David Tafel, CEO of the Company commented: "Having completed compilation and review of the geology and historical exploration data, it is evident that all three properties contain significant exploration potential. We have prioritized the till anomaly target on the Newman Property and have begun preparations for our 2024 exploration program. Our goal is to bring the Newman Property to the drill stage during the 2024 exploration season while at the same time advancing exploration on the Hepburn and Noseworthy properties."

About the Casa Berardi West Gold Project

The Casa Berardi West Gold Project consists of three properties (Newman, Noseworthy, and Hepburn) covering a total area of approximately 6,782 hectares located in the Abitibi Greenstone belt; a geological domain with past production and resources totaling over 200 million ounces of gold. All three properties are associated with structural zones which host numerous gold occurrences and active gold exploration projects. The Casa Berardi Mine, which has produced approximately 2.5 million ounces of gold and has annual gold production of approximately 125,000 ounces is located in western Quebec, approximately 35 kilometers east of the properties. The Casa Berardi West Project is located approximately 100 kilometers east and northeast of the town of Cochrane, Ontario. Access to the properties is provided by a network of historical and locally active forestry roads.





Figure 1. Newman Property Geology and historic drilling locations and results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4407/206670_centurionfig1.jpg





Figure 2. Geology, deposits and structural environment of the Casa Berardi West claim groups.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4407/206670_eaa2014db4bc4970_004full.jpg

Qualified Person

Jamie Lavigne, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined in NI43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Centurion Minerals Ltd.

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on mineral asset exploration and development in the Americas. Centurion can earn a 100% interest in the Casa Berardi West Gold Project which is located in the prolific gold-producing, greenstone belt of the central Abitibi Subprovince of north-eastern Ontario.

"David G. Tafel"

President and CEO

