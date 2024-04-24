CopAur Minerals Receives $1,000,000 in Cash and Three Million Shares of Omega Pacific Minerals Inc.

Vancouver, April 24, 2024 - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQX:COPAF) ("CopAur" or the "Company") CopAur Minerals Inc. is very pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of financing and share issuance, as disclosed in the News Announcement March 1, 2024. This is a three phase option agreement whereby Omega (cse-omga) can earn a 100% of the Williams property.

Under the first option, Omega can earn a 51-per-cent interest in the Williams property by paying to Copaur $1-million in cash, (received) and issuing three million shares to Copaur (received) upon Canadian Securities Exchange approval of the option agreement and incurring $3-million in exploration expenditures on or before the first-year anniversary of the option agreement.

CEO, Jeremy Yaseniuk stated, "This is in the interest of both companies and allows CopAur to concentrate on our Nevada properties without incurring dilution at this level of financing."

About CopAur

CPAU is an exploration company focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada and British Columbia. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing multiple holdings across both regions; the flagship being Kinsley Mountain Gold Property, a Carlin-style project located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines) and the Williams Project that points to significant gold-copper potential within the prolific Toodogoone region of northern British Columbia, Canada. CPAU remains dedicated to delivering substantial growth and value creation for our shareholders through strategic asset development and management. We look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead and will continue to provide updates on our progress.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release regarding CopAur Minerals Inc. has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (British Columbia), principal and consultant, of Apex Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, Alta., and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).

For more information, please contact:

CopAur Minerals Inc.

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: +1 (604) 773-1467

Email: jeremyy@CopAur.com

Forward Looking Information

