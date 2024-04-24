Lode Gold Resources Inc. Engages Former Director as Advisor for Matters Related to the Fremont Project

Toronto, April 24, 2024 - Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company", formerly Stratabound Minerals Corp.) announces that it has engaged Martin Stratte as an advisor.

Stratte has stepped down as a director of the Company to take on this advisory role, in connection with his return to the private practice of law in California.

Stratte is a land use and environmental permitting attorney with significant experience advising companies in the mining and natural resources sectors, with particular emphasis on projects in California and on the West Coast. He was part of the team that permitted Equinox Gold's restart of the Castle Mountain Mine in California (2018-2021).

The Company has retained Stratte to advise on land use matters related to the Company's ongoing activities at its Fremont Gold Project in California. As recently announced on April 10, 2024, the Company has retained the services of Carlos Saban, an exploration and mine development geologist to review the Company's Fremont Project and to develop a geological model for a potential high-grade underground gold mine on the Mother Lode Belt where 50,000,000 Oz Au has been produced.

Wendy Chan, CEO of Lode Gold, stated: "On behalf of the Lode Gold Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mr. Stratte for his insights and advice; he has been a strong value-add to the team. He has helped prepare Fremont for its next chapter. While we will miss having him on the Board, we are confident that his California mining expertise will provide further value as the Company continues to advance its ongoing restructuring and repositioning strategy and plans, including demonstrating Fremont's potential to be a multi-million-ounce high-grade deposit to complement the previously established large open pit mineable resources."

Martin Stratte stated: "I would like to thank the Board for the opportunity to serve as a director and look forward to seeing the Company unlock value on its Fremont project, located on 3,351-acres of privately owned land in Mariposa County."

FREMONT HIGHLIGHTS

100%-owned, 3,351 acres of private land

Located on the Mother Lode Belt (50,000,000 ounces produced)

Located in Mariposa County, site of the original Gold Rush

Excellent site infrastructure with hydro sub-station, highway access and proximity to airports and seaports

Historical mine production at 8 g/t Au

23 km of underground mine workings

Only two of five known deposits have been exploited

Mining operation suspended due to War in 1942

NI 43-101 MRE evaluates only 1.4 km of the 4 km strike length (35%)

At a sensitivity to the March 31, 2023 PEA at USD $2,000/oz gold, the Project has an after-tax NPV(5%) of USD $370MM and a 31% IRR over an 11-year LOM

Depth potential with three step-out holes hit the mineralized structure

ABOUT LODE GOLD

Lode Gold is a Canadian exploration and development company with grassroots and advanced exploration properties in highly prospective and safe mining jurisdictions.

Its Golden Culvert and Win Projects, Yukon, covering 99.5 km2 across a 27-km strike length, are situated in a district-scale, high-grade-gold-mineralized trend within the southern portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt. Gold deposits and occurrences within the Belt include Fort Knox, Pogo, Brewery Creek and Dublin Gulch, and Snowline Gold's Valley target on its Rogue property in the Selwyn Basin.

Its McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, covering 120 km2 and a 17-km strike length in the emerging Triple Fault Gold Belt, is surrounded by Puma Exploration's Williams Brook Project (5.55 g/t Au over 50m) and is hosted by orogenic rocks of similar age and structure as New Found Gold's Queensway Project.

The Company is also advancing its Fremont Gold development project in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt of California where 50,000,000 oz of gold has been produced. Fremont, located 500km north of Equinox Gold's Castle Mountain and Mesquite mines, has a PEA with an after-tax NPV of USD $217MM, a 21% IRR, 11-year LOM, averaging 118k ounces per annum at USD $1,750 gold. A sensitivity to the March 31, 2023 PEA at USD $2,000/oz gold gives an after-tax NPV(5%) of USD $370MM and a 31% IRR over an 11-year LOM. The project hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 1.16 Moz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 MT Indicated, and 2.02 Moz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28.3 MT Inferred. The MRE evaluates only 1.4 km of the 4 km strike length of the Fremont property that features five gold-mineralized zones. Significantly, three step-out holes at depth hit mineralized structure, typical of orogenic deposits that often occur at depth. Fremont is located on private land in Mariposa, the original gold rush county and is 1.5 hours from Fresno, California. The property has year-round road access and is close to airports and rail. Please refer to the Fremont Gold project PEA dated March 31, 2023 under NI 43-101 guidelines. The technical report has been reviewed and approved by independent "Qualified Persons" Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, and Andrew Bradfield, P.Eng. both of P&E, and Travis Manning, P.E. of KCA.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, Director, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAusIMM, and who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

