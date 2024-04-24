Silver North Grants Options

Vancouver - Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF, Frankfurt: I90, "Silver North" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors have approved a grant of stock options under the Company's stock option plan to its directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,860,000 common shares. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 5 years, vesting immediately, and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Silver North Resources Ltd.

Silver North's primary assets are its 100% owned Haldane silver project (next to Hecla Mining Inc.'s Keno Hill Mine project) and the Tim silver project (under option to Coeur Mining Inc.). Silver North expects to see drilling at both of its projects in 2024 and also plans to acquire additional silver properties in favourable jurisdictions.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SNAG", trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF", and under the symbol "I90" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

