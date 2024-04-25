DLP Resources Expands Copper and Molybdenum zone on the 100 % Owned Esperanza Project

Cranbrook, April 25, 2024 - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces receipt of the second phase of rock sampling results from the Esperanza porphyry copper-molybdenum project immediately south of the Chapi Mine in Southern Peru (Figure 1).

Results for the additional 53 rock samples taken in the initial reconnaissance sampling and mapping of the northwestern part of the project have returned highly anomalous copper, molybdenum, cobalt and zinc in mapped intrusive stocks and polymictic breccias within the overlying volcanics (Figures 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6).

Highlights

Fifteen of the fifty-three rock chip samples returned values between 0.3% Cu and 3.46% Cu (Table 1 and Figure 2). These samples were taken from outcropping quartz diorite and polymictic breccias with visible copper-oxides, iron oxides and tourmaline in fractures. Rock chip samples with high copper grades included: Sample 1208 - 0.69% Cu, 130.50ppm Mo, 7930ppm Zn and 42.30ppm Co.

Sample 1226 - 1.84% Cu, 1.38ppm Mo, 1115ppm Zn and 42.50ppm Co.

Sample 1227 - 1.71% Cu, 5.56ppm Mo, 2490ppm Zn and 176.50ppm Co.

Sample 1229 - 3.46% Cu, 16.15ppm Mo, 1480ppm Zn and 185ppm Co.

Sample 1231 - 1.26% Cu, 2.43ppm Mo, 1050ppm Zn and 39.60ppm Co.

Sample 1232 - 0.70% Cu, 3.75ppm Mo, 487ppm Zn and 22.50ppm Co.

Sample 1237 - 1.54% Cu, 6.34ppm Mo, 774ppm Zn and 57.20ppm Co.

Sample 1240 - 0.82%Cu, 4.10ppm Mo, 410ppm Zn and 17.10ppm Co.

See Table 1 for the anomalous set of results for the second phase of rock chip samples and Table 2 for the first phase of anomalous results reported on March 13, 2024 (see DLP Resources Inc., news release of March 13, 2024).

Mr. Gendall, President and CEO commented: "With two phases of rock sampling and mapping completed on the Esperanza project, an area of 3.5km x 1.5km has now been identified with anomalous copper and molybdenum in rock samples. These anomalous copper-molybdenum values coupled with other porphyry copper indicators are very encouraging for locating a mineralized system at depth in this porphyry copper belt immediately south of the Chapi copper mine."

Table 1. Summary of Select Rock Chip Results for the Esperanza Porphyry Cu-Mo Project - Phase 2.

SAMPLE Northing Easting Elev. Cu Mo Zn Co Description No m m m % ppm ppm ppm Rock Chip Samples 2x2m Sampling Area 1201 8134576 243185 1711 <0.01 15.3 33 0.7 Qtz-Tourmaline breccia 1202 8134575 243085 1721 <0.01 22.5 67 0.8 Intensely fractured diorite with FeOx boxworks 1203 8134566 243075 1707 <0.01 23.2 69 0.9 Diorite with SS clasts and Fe-oxides + Tourmaline 1204 8134585 243094 1710 <0.01 41.2 98 5.1 Sandstone with Fe-oxides + Quartz-sericite 1205 8134584 243102 1721 <0.01 20.5 63 9.9 Diorite with argillic alteration + intense veining of Fe oxides 1206 8134570 243107 1712 0.01 35.3 20 1.7 Diorite + Veining with FeOx + Mn + Neo + Tm 1207 8134507 243151 1714 0.02 37.8 107 58.5 Diorite + Veining with FeOx + Tm 1208 8134485 243190 1729 0.69 130.5 7930 42.3 Diorite, Arg, with SS and Qtz vlts and FeOx boxworks +Tm 1209 8134293 243141 1716 0.01 11.05 146 13.8 Diorite, Arg with SS and Qtz vlts and FeOx boxworks +Tm 1210 8134454 243330 1729 0.04 37.3 45 4.8 Diorite, Arg altered, qtz-FeOx + Tm + fine alunite? in matrix. 1211 8134676 242844 1728 0.02 34 138 10.9 Diorite Sil, Qtz vlts, Mn-Tm, intense angular fractures. 1214 8134817 242754 1729 0.01 17.35 23 9.3 Diorite, Arg Alteration, Vlts of Qz, FeOx, Mn +Tm 1215 8134846 242718 1728 0.01 20.2 33 33.7 Polymictic Bx frag of SS with FeOx veins + Mn 1217 8134918 242865 1718 0.01 7.48 22 11.7 Diorite QSP with Qtz vlts and FeOx-Mn 1218 8134971 242872 1711 0.01 7.37 23 11.6 Diorite QS with FeOx, Mn veins + intense fractures. 1226 8136321 244504 1886 1.84 1.38 1115 42.5 Polymictic Bx, pseudostratified with presence of malachite 1227 8136164 244682 1852 1.71 5.56 2490 176.5 Polymictic Bx, pseudostratification + malachite and Mn 1229 8136181 244817 1852 3.46 16.15 1480 185 Polymictic Bx?, with malachite and Mn in matrix 1230 8136224 244609 1887 0.46 5.73 373 11.8 Polymictic Bx?, with malachite and Mn in matrix 1231 8136198 244557 1589 1.26 2.43 1050 39.6 Polymictic Bx?, with malachite and Mn in matrix 1232 8136152 244500 1884 0.7 3.75 487 22.5 Subhorizontal polymictic Bx with malachite and Mn in matrix 1234 8136108 244494 1876 0.41 4.77 553 54 Polymictic Bx with malachite and Mn in subhorizontal horizons 1235 8136033 244518 1878 0.44 5.02 547 24.1 Polymictic Bx with malachite and Mn in subhorizontal horizons 1236 8136080 244564 1853 0.76 7.91 1270 245 Polymictic Bx with malachite and Mn in subhorizontal horizons 1237 8135958 244587 1856 1.54 6.34 774 57.2 Polymictic Bx with malachite, atacamite and Mn 1239 8135880 244513 1863 0.25 4.36 379 20.6 Polymictic Bx with malachite in a subhorizontal horizon 1240 8135792 244510 1861 0.82 4.1 410 17.1 Polymictic Bx with malachite in a subhorizontal horizon 1241 8135679 244568 1852 0.38 6.14 506 26.5 Polymictic Bx with malachite in a subhorizontal horizon 1242 8135353 244010 1789 0.12 3.2 2100 146 Polymictic Bx with malachite in a subhorizontal horizon 1244 8135443 244065 1792 0.32 4.38 1500 115 Polymictic Bx with malachite in a subhorizontal horizon 1245 8134403 242718 1674 0.01 14 31 8.9 Diorite, Arg., with Mn in irregular veins 1246 8134540 242985 1691 0.01 51 241 34.4 Diorite, Arg., with Mn in irregular veins 1247 8134364 242830 1667 <0.01 23 55 3.5 Diorite, Qtz, Tm, FeOx in boxworks + intense fracturing + veins 1249 8134200 242674 1645 <0.01 5.79 49 6.3 Quartzite/SS with FeOx in veinlets/fractures and presence of Tm 1250 8134158 242640 1637 <0.01 17.05 11 1.6 Quartzite/SS with FeOx in veinlets/fractures and presence of Ser 1751 8134093 242562 1628 <0.01 26.9 48 19.7 Bx of quartzite/SS with FeOx boxworks + FeOx in fractures 1752 8134627 242082 1626 <0.01 12.2 84 18.1 Diorite, Arg, FeOx + quartzite/SS with FeOx boxworks 1754 8134434 242254 1645 0.02 59.5 89 1.7 Vein?, QSP, malachite and OxFe in fractures and boxworks 1755 8134249 242291 1634 <0.01 12.3 7 1.1 Bx, QSP +FeOx boxworks +quartz 1756 8134244 242276 1643 <0.01 4.87 27 3.6 Bx, QSP, presence of FeOx boxworks + quartz 1757 8134220 242248 1651 <0.01 10.25 139 29.4 Bx, subangular fragments, Qtz-Tm? 1759 8134070 242351 1607 <0.01 10.05 29 2.8 Diorite, QSP, FeMo in fractures, FeOx +intense fracturing 1760 8134168 242265 1644 <0.01 13.8 121 18.7 Bx, quartz veins with FeOx, Mn and Tm in fractures Notes: Bx-Breccia, Qtz-Quartz, Tm-Tourmaline, Vlts-veinlets, FeOx-Iron Oxides, FeMo-ferrimolybdenite, Mt-magnetite, SS-sandstone, Py-Pyrite, Ep-Epidote, Chl-Chlorite, Arg-Argillic, QSP-Quartz-sericite-pyrite, Ser-Sericite, Sil-Silicified, Lim-Limonite, Neo-Neotocite, Mn-Manganese, Qtz-Quartz, V-Very, Frac-Fractured

Table 2. Summary of Select Rock Chip Results for the Esperanza Porphyry Cu-Mo Project - Phase 1.

SAMPLE Northing Easting Elev. Cu Mo Zn Co Description No m m m % ppm ppm ppm Rock Chip Samples 2x2m Sampling Area 1153 8136819 244380 1953 0.44 0.77 2010 79.9 Quartz Diorite, FeOx + Malachite + Mn + Tm? 1159 8136708 244451 1940 0.01 6.31 59 7.6 Quartz Diorite, Qtz Veinlets + FeOx + Calcite 1160 8136536 244530 1929 0.01 6.84 71 4.2 Aplite Dyke, FeOx + Neotocite 1161 8136324 244719 1959 3.88 1.47 3540 281 Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn 1162 8136329 244714 1959 2.84 1.75 2510 237 Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn 1163 8136311 244723 1955 3.34 1.39 1905 238 Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn 1164 8136313 244674 1853 3.85 1.46 1885 323 Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn 1165 8136818 244384 1954 3.17 1.26 1600 210 Quartz Diorite, FeOx, CuOx, Malachite + Mn + Tm? 1166 8136818 244384 1954 0.22 0.54 1490 68.3 Quartz Diorite, FeOx, CuOx, Malachite + Mn + Tm? 1167 8136818 244384 1953 1.10 1.49 2030 155.0 Quartz Diorite, FeOx, CuOx, Malachite + Mn + Tm? 1168 8136818 244384 1953 0.07 0.34 361 23.20 Quartz Diorite, FeOx, CuOx, Malachite + Mn + Tm? 1169 8136818 244384 1953 0.42 0.89 3270 136.5 Quartz Diorite, FeOx, CuOx, Malachite + Mn + Tm? 1171 8136739 244409 1930 4.67 1.76 3060 209 Quartz Diorite, Arg Alteration, Qtz Vlts, FeOx, + Vlts Calc 1172 8136324 244719 1932 4.71 1.63 2030 383 Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn 1173 8136329 244714 1853 1.15 1.32 2730 286 Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn 1174 8136311 244723 1853 1.45 1.28 1155 26.4 Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn 1188 8134456 241824 1917 0.01 14.8 65 30.9 Breccia, FeOx, Lim boxworks 1189 8134615 241913 1922 0.01 28.8 24 4.70 Polymictic Bx, FeOx in fractures 1191 8135447 242573 1930 0.02 10.2 82 17.20 Quartz vein, Strong Fracturing with FeOx + Mn 1192 8134631 243258 1926 0.02 6.54 98 5.80 Andesite fragment, FeOX, Intense Fracturing 1193 8134646 243282 1929 0.01 2.46 27 2.20 Quartz Diorite, QS Alteration, Very Fractured 1194 8134745 243125 1929 0.01 2.95 48 2.60 Quartz Diorite, FeOx, Turgite, 1195 8134797 243341 1925 <0.01 3.08 77 0.80 Quartz Diorite, FeOx, Turgite, Intense Fractures 1196 8134471 243472 1924 <0.01 14.8 42 4.00 Quartz Diorite, Quartz Vlts, FeOx boxworks, Intense Frac. 1197 8134164 243266 1917 <0.01 3.76 95 3.60 Diorite with Qtz Vlts, Leached - FeOx + Qtz Tm vlts Notes: Bx-Breccia, Qtz-Quartz, Tm-Tourmaline, Vlts-veinlets, FeOx-Iron Oxides, Mt-magnetite, Py-Pyrite, Ep-Epidote, Chl-Chlorite, Lim-Limonite, Neo-Neotocite, Mn-Manganese, Calc-Calcite, V-Very, Frac-Fractured

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

DLP Resources Peru S.A.C, a subsidiary of DLP Resources Inc., supervises sampling and carries out surface sampling and mapping of outcrop at the Esperanza project. Rock chip sampling was done within a maximum area of 2m x 2m and descriptions were carried out by a geologist. Samples are bagged and sealed on site before transportation to the ALS Peru S.A.C. sample preparation facility in Arequipa by Company vehicles and staff. Rocks are crushed with 70% passing <2mm. Sample is split with riffle splitter and 250g pulverized to 85% less than 75um. Prepared samples are sent to Lima by ALS Peru S.A.C. for analysis. ALS Peru S.A.C. is an independent laboratory. Samples are analyzed for 48 elements using a four-acid digestion and ICP-MS analysis (ME-MS61). Overlimit samples for copper and silver were re-analysed by four-acid digestion and ICP-AES (ME-OG62). In addition, sequential copper analyses are done and reports, soluble copper using sulphuric acid leach, soluble copper in cyanide leach, residual copper and total copper. ALS meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures.

DLP Resources independently monitors quality control and quality assurance ("QA/QC") through a program that includes the insertion of certified reference materials.

Esperanza Project

The Esperanza Cu-Mo Project is an early-stage exploration project in Southern Peru consisting of 4,600 Ha of claims which are 100% owned by DLP. Esperanza is located ~35 km SW of the Cerro Verde Mine in Arequipa and immediately south of the Chapi Copper Mine.

Copper-molybdenum mineralization was initially observed in an early reconnaissance program undertaken in 2022. Subsequently we have completed a satellite alteration mapping program over the project and identified alteration consistent with porphyry copper-molybdenum systems. Follow-up of alteration and subsequent sampling and mapping commenced in early 2024.





Figure 1: Esperanza Project Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/206728_a4aa03f6941918c8_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Esperanza Project -Anomalous copper, molybdenum, zinc and cobalt in rock samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/206728_a4aa03f6941918c8_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Esperanza Project - Simplified geology with anomalous copper in rock samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/206728_a4aa03f6941918c8_003full.jpg





Figure 4: Esperanza Project - Simplified geology with anomalous molybdenum in rock samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/206728_a4aa03f6941918c8_004full.jpg





Figure 5: Esperanza Project - Simplified geology with anomalous zinc in rock samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/206728_a4aa03f6941918c8_005full.jpg





Figure 6: Esperanza Project - Simplified geology with anomalous cobalt in rock samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/206728_a4aa03f6941918c8_006full.jpg

Qualified Person

David L. Pighin, consulting geologist and co-founder of DLP Resources, is the qualified person of the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Pighin has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

