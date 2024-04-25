C2C Metals Corp. Announces Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, April 25, 2024 - C2C Metals Corp. (CSE: CTOC) (the "Company" or "C2C") is pleased to announce, effective immediately, the appointment of Mr. Jason Bagg as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Bagg brings over 20 years of financial and uranium sector experience, including his position as President and Chief Executive Officer of Puranium Energy Ltd.

William M. Sheriff, Chairman of C2C Metals, stated: "On behalf of the Board of Directors it is my pleasure to welcome Jason to the C2C team. His background in the financial markets and the uranium sector comes at an important time given C2C's increasing focus on conventional uranium assets within the United States."

Mr. Chris Huggins has stepped down as a Director and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. We thank him for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Mr. Jason Bagg, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Jason Bagg brings over 25 years of financial industry experience in the technology, real estate and mining sectors to the C2C Metals Team. He started his career with large firms in the capital markets space as an advisor at RBC and an options trader at Scotia Capital working with retail and institutional investors. In 2005, he focused on the mining industry working with several publicly listed junior mining companies on the TSX Venture Exchange in an Investor Relations role. He was responsible for increasing investor awareness and shareholder value through direct meetings with analysts, fund managers and high-net-worth investors. Later in 2015, he consulted several real estate focused corporations on structuring investment vehicles specifically, limited partnerships and real estate investment trusts, in accordance with OSC regulations and how to bring them to market. For the past three years, Mr. Bagg has been working with several private junior mining companies in the areas public relations and corporate finance.

It is expected that Mr. Bagg will devote approximately 75% of his time to his role with the Company.

About C2C Metals Corp.

C2C Metals is a mineral exploration company which holds a portfolio of uranium, gold and copper projects in the United States and Canada.

www.c2cmetals.com

@C2CMetalsCorp

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expected", "will be", "anticipated", "may" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.



SOURCE C2C Metals Corp.







Contact

Jason Bagg, Chief Executive Officer, 1-833-888-2862, jbagg@c2cmetals.com

