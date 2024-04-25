Aldebaran to Host Investor Day on May 29, 2024

VANCOUVER, April 25, 2024 - Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran" or the "Company") (TSXV:ALDE)(OTCQX:ADBRF) is pleased to announce that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday May 29, 2024 at the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

This event is being held for analysts, investment advisors and investors. Presentations will be given by John Black, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kevin B. Heather, Chief Geological Officer, Adam Greening, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, and Javier Robeto, Vice President and Country Manager, Argentina. The presentations will include an overview of the Altar copper-gold project using VRIFY, an analysis of the current state of Argentina, as well as a corporate overview.

The event will begin with presentations starting at 10:30 am EST, followed by lunch at noon EST. Pre-registration is required to attend in person. Confirmation and additional details will be provided to registered attendees. Analysts and investors who wish to attend in person please contact Ben Cherrington at +1 347 394-2728 or +44 7538 244 208, or email ben.cherrington@aldebaranresources.com.

The event will be simultaneously webcast. To register for the webcast, please use the following link: https://events.6ix.com/preview/aldebaran-resources-investor-day-livestream.

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran holds a 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina and can earn an additional 20% interest in the project by completing a further $25 million in expenditures at Altar over the next three years. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In March 2021 the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Altar, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. and based on the drilling completed up to and including 2020 (independent technical report prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc., Tucson, Arizona, titled "Technical Report, Estimated Mineral Resources, Altar Project, San Juan Province, Argentina", dated March 22, 2021 - see news release dated March 22, 2021).

