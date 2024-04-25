Altius Resources Inc. Exercises Warrants of Orogen Royalties Inc.

Altius Resources Inc. ("Altius"), a subsidiary of Altius Minerals Corp. (TSX:ALS) (ATUSF:OTCQX), announces that on April 25, 2024 it acquired ownership of an aggregate of 7,115,546 common shares ("Common Shares") of Orogen Royalties Inc. (TSXV: OGN) ("Orogen"), with its head office at 1015-789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 1H2. The Common Shares were acquired by Altius pursuant to an exercise of common share purchase warrants of Orogen ("Warrants") held by Altius at an exercise price of $0.4016 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $2,857,603.27 (the "Acquisition").

The Common Shares acquired by Altius pursuant to the Acquisition represent an increase in Altius's holdings of Common Shares of approximately 3.01%. Immediately prior to the Acquisition, Altius held 29,315,015 Common Shares representing approximately 15.14% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and the 7,115,546 Warrants. Upon completion of the Acquisition, Altius owns 36,430,561 Common Shares representing approximately 18.15% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and 17.18% on a fully diluted basis.

Altius acquired the Common Shares in the ordinary course of business and for investment purposes only, and depending on market and other conditions Altius may from time to time increase or decrease its holdings of Common Shares.

An early warning report respecting the acquisition of the Common Shares by Altius has been filed under Orogen's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The head office of Altius is located at 38 Duffy Place, 2nd Floor, St John's, NL A1B 4M5. For further information regarding the Acquisition by Altius or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Chad Wells, Altius Minerals Corp., Tel. 1-877-576-2209.

Altius's strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with sustainability-related global growth trends including the electricity generation transition from fossil fuel to renewables, transportation electrification, reduced emissions from steelmaking and increasing agricultural yield requirements. These macro-trends each hold the potential to cause increased demand for many of Altius's commodity exposures including copper, renewable based electricity, several key battery metals (lithium, nickel and cobalt), clean iron ore, and potash. In addition, Altius runs a successful Project Generation business that originates mineral projects for sale to developers in exchange for equity positions and royalties. Altius has 46,571,552 common shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange. It is included in each of the S&P/TSX Small Cap, the S&P/TSX Global Mining, and the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats indices.

