Lion One Drills 448.98 g/t, 202.34 g/t, and 108.5 g/t Gold at Tuvatu, Provides Operations Update

North Vancouver, April 25, 2024 - Lion One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (ASX: LLO) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to report significant new high-grade gold results from ongoing infill and grade control drilling at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji and provides an update to mining operations at Tuvatu.

Assay results are presented here for infill and grade control drilling completed in the Zone 2 area of Tuvatu and include multiple bonanza grade gold results such as 448.98 g/t, 202.34 g/t, 108.5 g/t, 92.89 g/t, and 82.35 g/t. These drill intercepts are all located in the near surface portion of Tuvatu and are scheduled for mining in the short term. The results included in this news release are from drill holes that targeted the URW1 and Murau lode systems proximal to underground development. Previous results from Zone 2 drilling are available in the news releases dated October 19, 2023 and September 14, 2023.

Mining operations are also advancing in Zone 2 and in Zone 5. A total of 2,630 m of sludge hole drilling has been completed in advance of longhole mining in Zone 2. In Zone 5, airleg stoping on the UR2 lode is ongoing, with two leadings stopes underway and sublevels being driven for a gallery stope. Longhole production drilling is expected to commence in both Zone 2 and Zone 5 in late April, generating production tonnes in mid-May.

Highlights of Zone 2 drill results (3.0 g/t cutoff):

226.55 g/t Au over 0.6 m (including 448.98 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0113, from 84.6 m depth)

18.35 g/t Au over 4.8 m (including 40.99 g/t Au over 0.6 m) (TUDDH-686A, from 128.9 m depth)

9.99 g/t Au over 8.1 m (including 30.34 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0121, from 65.0 m depth)

82.35 g/t Au over 0.9 m (including 82.35 g/t Au over 0.9 m) (TGC-0110, from 65.1 m depth)

7.48 g/t Au over 9 m (including 20.78 g/t Au over 0.9 m) (TGC-0118, from 86.3 m depth)

105.86 g/t Au over 0.6 m (including 202.34 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0121, from 83.3 m depth)

14.9 g/t Au over 4.2 m (including 21.44 g/t Au over 2.4 m) (TUDDH-698, from 146.3 m depth)

8.27 g/t Au over 7.2 m (including 25.58 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0127, from 66.0 m depth)

27.94 g/t Au over 2.1 m (including 54.65 g/t Au over 0.9 m) (TGC-0118, from 66.2 m depth)

15.72 g/t Au over 3.6 m (including 25.53 g/t Au over 1.2 m) (TUDDH-682, from 74.3 m depth)

16.29 g/t Au over 3.3 m (including 46.63 g/t Au over 0.6 m) (TGC-0130, from 107.8 m depth)

33.92 g/t Au over 1.5 m (including 92.89 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0134, from 113.8 m depth)

20.86 g/t Au over 2.4 m (including 23.67 g/t Au over 1.2 m) (TGC-0125, from 14.4 m depth)

11.08 g/t Au over 4.5 m (including 46.77 g/t Au over 0.6 m) (TGC-0102, from 41.4 m depth)

13.18 g/t Au over 3.3 m (including 22.4 g/t Au over 0.9 m) (TGC-0125, from 100.2 m depth)

Highlights of operations update:

2,630 m of sludge hole drilling complete in the URW1 and Murau lodes in Zone 2.

Airleg mining of the UR2 leading stopes ongoing in Zone 5.

Two longhole drill rigs successfully commissioned.

Two remote capable loaders to be commissioned by early May.

Upgrades to CIL circuit advancing, two new blowers to be installed in late April and early May.

Figure 1. Location of Zone 2 infill and grade control drillholes. Left image: Plan view of Tuvatu showing Zone 2 infill and grade control drillholes in relation to the mineralized lodes at Tuvatu, shown in grey. Right image: Oblique view of Zone 2 infill and grade control drilling looking approximately northeast.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/206800_93e3f6c7e4916a2f_001full.jpg

Table 1. Highlights of composited infill and grade control drill results in the Zone 2 area, 3.0 g/t Au cutoff. For full results see Table 3 in the appendix.

Hole ID

From To Interval (m) Au (g/t) TGC-0113

84.6 85.2 0.6 226.55

including 84.6 84.9 0.3 448.98 TUDDH-686A

128.9 133.7 4.8 18.35

including 128.9 129.5 0.6 20.80

and 129.5 130.1 0.6 40.99

and 130.7 131.3 0.6 9.97

and 131.9 132.8 0.9 30.02

and 132.8 133.4 0.6 18.88

and 133.4 133.7 0.3 13.23 TGC-0121

65.0 73.1 8.1 9.99

including 65.0 65.3 0.3 30.34

and 68.3 69.2 0.9 11.96

and 70.1 71.3 1.2 22.51

and 71.3 72.2 0.9 12.22

and 72.2 73.1 0.9 15.63 TGC-0110

65.1 66.0 0.9 82.35 TGC-0118

86.3 95.3 9.0 7.48

including 87.2 88.1 0.9 20.27

and 91.1 92.3 1.2 8.33

and 93.2 94.1 0.9 20.78 TGC-0121

83.3 83.9 0.6 105.86

including 83.3 83.6 0.3 9.38

and 83.6 83.9 0.3 202.34 TUDDH-698

146.3 150.5 4.2 14.90

including 146.3 146.9 0.6 20.45

and 146.9 147.5 0.6 28.43

and 147.5 148.1 0.6 20.89

and 148.1 148.7 0.6 15.99

and 149.3 150.5 1.2 8.96 TGC-0127

66.0 73.2 7.2 8.27

including 66.0 66.6 0.6 25.25

and 67.2 67.8 0.6 8.10

and 69.9 70.2 0.3 15.57

and 70.2 70.5 0.3 13.03

and 70.5 71.1 0.6 7.91

and 71.1 71.4 0.3 6.29

and 71.4 71.7 0.3 19.87

and 71.7 72.0 0.3 25.58 TGC-0118

66.2 68.3 2.1 27.94

including 66.2 67.1 0.9 54.65

and 67.1 68.3 1.2 7.91 TUDDH-682

74.3 77.9 3.6 15.72

including 74.3 75.5 1.2 25.53

and 76.4 77.3 0.9 11.87

and 77.3 77.9 0.6 25.25 TGC-0130

107.8 111.1 3.3 16.29

including 107.8 108.4 0.6 8.66

and 108.4 109.0 0.6 46.63

and 109.0 109.6 0.6 17.82

and 110.2 111.1 0.9 8.16 TGC-0134

113.8 115.3 1.5 33.92

including 113.8 114.1 0.3 58.96

and 114.1 114.4 0.3 92.89

and 114.4 114.7 0.3 9.39 TGC-0125

14.4 16.8 2.4 20.86

including 14.4 14.7 0.3 8.60

and 14.7 15.9 1.2 23.67

and 15.9 16.8 0.9 21.22 TGC-0102

41.4 45.9 4.5 11.08

including 41.4 42 0.6 15.02

and 42.9 43.5 0.6 46.77

and 43.5 43.8 0.3 11.96

and 44.7 45.3 0.6 7.21 TGC-0125

100.2 103.5 3.3 13.18

including 100.2 100.8 0.6 25.65

and 100.8 101.1 0.3 15.69

and 101.1 101.4 0.3 10.76

and 102.3 102.6 0.3 15.92

and 102.9 103.2 0.3 21.22

and 103.2 103.5 0.3 30.11

Zone 2 Drilling

The Zone 2 area of Tuvatu is located in the northwest part of the deposit, near the main portal. The URW1 and Murau lode systems are the primary mineralized systems in Zone 2, with production mining starting first in URW1 and then in Murau. A total of 38 drill holes are reported in this news release, including 18 targeting the URW1 lodes and 20 targeting the Murau system.

The URW1 drilling reported here was designed to provide grade control results between the 1161 and 1101 levels in Zone 2, and to provide infill and down-dip extension results in the URW1 system below the 1101 level. Leading edge airleg stoping has been completed on the 1141 level, and a 5 m wide access drive on the 1161 level has also been completed. The 1161 access drive will provide longhole drill and underground loader access to the upper part of the URW1 lode system for mechanized production.

Figure 2. Zone 2 URW1 drilling with high-grade intersects highlighted, 3.0 g/t gold cutoff. Drilling below the 1101 level is targeting URW1 down-dip extension, drilling above the 1101 level is grade control drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/206800_93e3f6c7e4916a2f_002full.jpg

The Murau drilling reported here was designed to provide infill and grade control results in the upper portion of the Murau lode system, which will be the first part of the system to be mined and is scheduled for production in Q3 2024. The Murau lode system dips moderately to the SSW and is open down dip and at depth. The upper portion of the system that is targeted for near-term mining has a strike length of 80m and extends down dip for a length of 100 m.

Figure 3. Zone 2 Murau drilling with high-grade intersects highlighted, 3.0 g/t gold cutoff. The Murau lode system will be the second area to enter production in Zone 2 after the URW1 lode system. The drilling shown here is infill and grade control drilling in the upper portion of the system. View is to the southeast, looking approximately down the decline from the entrance portal. The intersections on the bottom left of the image represent newly discovered mineralized lodes to be followed up with near-mine exploration drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/206800_93e3f6c7e4916a2f_003full.jpg

Operations Update

The URW1 lodes will be the first at Tuvatu to undergo mechanized production mining. Development has been ongoing across the 1101, 1121, 1141, and 1161 levels in advance of production. A leading airleg stope has been completed on the 1141 level, and the 1141 A and B vein drives are undergoing stripping to facilitate larger equipment, in preparation for bulk stoping. An access drive has been completed on the 1161 level and will provide access for the longhole drills and larger loaders.

The URW1 lodes consist of primary subvertical veins with a halo of stockwork mineralization. Sludge drilling is being conducted in advance of mining to confirm the extent of stockwork mineralization beyond the primary vein as well as to inform the final stope design. A total of 1,930 m of sludge hole drilling has been completed in the URW1 lode system. Sludge hole drilling on the 1101 level is complete (1,200 m) and is ongoing on the 1121 and 1141 levels (730 m complete to date). Longhole drilling will commence in the URW1 lode system in late April with production mining of the 1101 level starting in May. Sludge drilling has also commenced on the Murau lode system with 700 m complete to date.

Figure 4. Zone 2 mine development and sludge drilling. Sludge drilling on the 1101 level is complete and is ongoing on the 1121 and 1141 levels. Longhole drilling is scheduled to begin on the 1101 level in late April.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/206800_93e3f6c7e4916a2f_004full.jpg

In Zone 5, airleg stoping on the UR2 lode is underway on the 1130 North level and on the 1120 South level. Airleg development is ongoing on the URW3 lode with airleg rises planned above the 1126 Sublevel. Mineralization in the UR2 and URW3 lodes is predominantly subvertical high-grade narrow-vein gold with minimal stockwork veining. Longhole mining is scheduled to take place in Zone 5 on the 1120 North UR2 drive, beginning in May.

Figure 5. Oblique view of Zone 5 development. Airleg stoping of the UR2 lode is ongoing on the 1130 North and 1120 South levels. Airleg development on the URW3 lode is ongoing on the 1126 Sublevel. The first area scheduled for longhole mining in Zone 5 will be the 1120 North drive on the UR2 lode.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/206800_93e3f6c7e4916a2f_005full.jpg

Two remote-capable loaders required to facilitate the extraction of material from longhole stopes have been acquired. A CAT 1700 loader fitted with remote technology will be commissioned in May for bogging of the 1101 bulk stope at the URW1 lodes, and a CAT 1300 remote loader from Australia is now on site and will also be commissioned in early May. These loaders will enable increased production from the mine.

The first of two blowers ordered to upgrade the CIL circuit and improve aeration within the tanks has arrived on site and will be installed by April 30, 2024. The second blower is scheduled to arrive by the end of April and will be installed in early May. Air sparger installation in the CIL tanks was completed in April resulting in improved aeration and gold recovery in the CIL circuit, with gold recoveries of over 80% achieved. Installation of the new blowers is anticipated to further improve aeration and recoveries in the CIL circuit.

Qualified Person (NI43-101)

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101"), Alex Nichol, MAIG, VP Geology and Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company, and has reviewed, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Lion One Laboratories / QAQC

Lion One adheres to rigorous QAQC procedures above and beyond basic regulatory guidelines in conducting its drilling, sampling, testing, and analyses. The Company operates its own geochemical assay laboratory and its own fleet of 7 diamond drill rigs using PQ, HQ and NQ sized drill rods.

Diamond drill core samples are logged and split by Lion One personnel on site and delivered to the Lion One Laboratory for preparation and analysis. All samples are pulverized at the Lion One lab to 85% passing through 75 microns and gold analysis is carried out using fire assay with an AA finish. Samples that return grades greater than 10.00 g/t Au are re-analyzed by gravimetric method, which is considered more accurate for very high-grade samples.

Duplicates of 5% of samples with grades above 0.5 g/t Au are delivered to ALS Global Laboratories in Australia for check assay determinations using the same methods (Au-AA26 and Au-GRA22 where applicable). ALS also analyses 33 pathfinder elements by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and ICP-AES (method ME-ICP61). The Lion One lab can test a range of up to 71 elements through Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES), but currently focuses on a suite of 23 important pathfinder elements with an aqua regia digest and ICP-OES finish.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One Metals is an emerging Canadian gold producer headquartered in North Vancouver BC, with new operations established in late 2023 at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji. The Tuvatu project comprises the high-grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Deposit, the Underground Gold Mine, the Pilot Plant, and the Assay Lab. The Company also has an extensive exploration license covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, which is host to multiple mineralized zones and highly prospective exploration targets.

Appendix 1: Full Drill Results and Collar Information

Table 2. Collar coordinates for drillholes reported in this release. Coordinates are in Fiji map grid.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth TGC-0102 1876266 3920768 152 24.7 -60.3 65.6 TGC-0103 1876266 3920768 152 26.6 -45.6 71.8 TGC-0104 1876267 3920763 152 52.9 -45.6 62.6 TGC-0105 1876268 3920762 152 56.5 -38.6 200.7 TGC-0108 1876267 3920762 151 56.4 -72.4 66.7 TGC-0110 1876268 3920763 153 50.6 -17.6 80.2 TGC-0111 1876268 3920763 153 54.3 -10.8 80.4 TGC-0113 1876269 3920758 153 85.0 -2.0 115.9 TGC-0115 1876269 3920758 153 76.8 3.9 107.0 TGC-0117 1876375 3920628 128 355.2 -19.0 135.0 TGC-0118 1876269 3920758 152 76.3 -14.2 107.3 TGC-0119 1876375 3920628 127 348.7 -29.2 120.7 TGC-0120 1876374 3920628 128 327.3 -18.6 150.0 TGC-0121 1876269 3920758 152 82.9 -12.8 107.3 TGC-0122 1876269 3920757 152 88.0 -16.6 113.3 TGC-0123 1876375 3920628 128 347.3 -18.8 11.5 TGC-0124 1876375 3920628 128 341.3 -19.4 125.2 TGC-0125 1876268 3920757 152 92.7 -36.5 125.7 TGC-0126 1876375 3920628 127 341.0 -26.1 120.8 TGC-0127 1876268 3920757 151 98.6 -70.0 83.5 TGC-0128 1876375 3920628 128 330.3 -19.7 120.4 TGC-0129 1876267 3920756 151 135.1 -79.6 26.2 TGC-0130 1876375 3920628 128 338.6 -8.3 130.3 TGC-0131 1876267 3920757 151 127.4 -78.7 95.8 TGC-0132 1876375 3920628 128 350.0 -19.5 11.5 TGC-0133 1876375 3920628 128 348.8 -19.8 135.3 TGC-0134 1876375 3920628 128 337.7 -18.5 125.0 TGC-0136 1876375 3920628 127 337.4 -26.6 120.7 TUDDH-682 1876259 3920803 203 63.8 -71.1 101.4 TUDDH-683 1876225 3920709 218 27.2 -65.2 170.5 TUDDH-684 1876260 3920802 203 75.0 -61.1 100.0 TUDDH-686 1876225 3920709 218 36.9 -58.2 25.0 TUDDH-686A 1876225 3920709 218 36.5 -58.1 160.1 TUDDH-689 1876260 3920801 203 79.2 -67.3 105.1 TUDDH-694 1876259 3920803 203 44.4 -81.1 99.8 TUDDH-697 1876259 3920804 203 36.6 -69.2 96.2 TUDDH-698 1876224 3920708 218 37.6 -66.3 180.0 TUDDH-700 1876254 3920802 203 18.6 -72.3 95.4

Table 3. Composited results from infill and grade control drillholes in the Zone 2 area (grade >3.0 g/t Au)

Hole ID

From To Interval (m) Au (g/t) TGC-0102

7.5 8.1 0.6 7.23 TGC-0102

18.3 18.6 0.3 5.56 TGC-0102

41.4 45.9 4.5 11.08

including 41.4 42 0.6 15.02

and 42.9 43.5 0.6 46.77

and 43.5 43.8 0.3 11.96

and 44.7 45.3 0.6 7.21

and 45.3 45.9 0.6 4.29 TGC-0102

48.3 48.6 0.3 6.56 TGC-0103

22.2 22.5 0.3 9.70 TGC-0103

25.8 26.1 0.3 11.26 TGC-0103

38.7 40.5 1.8 3.99

including 38.7 39.6 0.9 3.84

and 39.6 40.5 0.9 4.15 TGC-0103

41.7 43.5 1.8 10.38

including 41.7 42.6 0.9 5.15

and 42.6 42.9 0.3 27.32

and 42.9 43.5 0.6 9.76 TGC-0103

50.7 52.8 2.1 5.29

including 50.7 51.6 0.9 3.52

and 52.2 52.5 0.3 10.85

and 52.5 52.8 0.3 9.80 TGC-0104

19.2 19.5 0.3 15.22 TGC-0104

45.6 47.4 1.8 4.06

including 45.6 46.2 0.6 9.88

and 47.1 47.4 0.3 4.62 TGC-0104

49.8 50.4 0.6 3.46 TGC-0104

52.2 53.4 1.2 5.01

including 52.2 52.5 0.3 3.08

and 52.5 52.8 0.3 8.36

and 52.8 53.4 0.6 4.31 TGC-0105

22.5 22.8 0.3 8.86 TGC-0105

46.5 47.7 1.2 10.88 TGC-0105

52.5 54.0 1.5 3.99

including 52.5 52.8 0.3 3.79

and 53.7 54.0 0.3 14.85 TGC-0105

135.3 136.2 0.9 4.32 TGC-0105

181.2 182.1 0.9 25.59 TGC-0108

13.2 13.5 0.3 5.25 TGC-0108

47.1 47.4 0.3 3.98 TGC-0108

48.9 50.1 1.2 5.43 TGC-0110

30.9 32.1 1.2 6.14 TGC-0110

39.9 40.2 0.3 108.50 TGC-0110

60.9 61.2 0.3 3.60 TGC-0110

65.1 66.0 0.9 82.35 TGC-0110

68.1 69.0 0.9 4.83 TGC-0110

74.1 74.4 0.3 7.02 TGC-0111

43.2 43.8 0.6 3.24 TGC-0111

51.6 52.2 0.6 4.27 TGC-0111

56.1 56.7 0.6 9.85 TGC-0111

59.1 64.2 5.1 4.90

including 59.1 59.7 0.6 3.51

and 60.6 61.2 0.6 7.28

and 61.8 62.4 0.6 7.06

and 62.4 63.0 0.6 10.23

and 63.0 63.6 0.6 6.67

and 63.6 64.2 0.6 6.97 TGC-0111

68.4 69.0 0.6 12.07 TGC-0111

75.6 76.5 0.9 3.07 TGC-0111

78.6 79.2 0.6 4.36 TGC-0113

48.0 48.6 0.6 4.76 TGC-0113

66.6 66.9 0.3 4.87 TGC-0113

68.7 69.0 0.3 5.26 TGC-0113

70.8 72.3 1.5 5.53

including 70.8 71.7 0.9 7.00

and 71.7 72.3 0.6 3.33 TGC-0113

77.4 78.0 0.6 4.38 TGC-0113

82.5 82.8 0.3 6.77 TGC-0113

84.6 85.2 0.6 226.55

including 84.6 84.9 0.3 448.98

and 84.9 85.2 0.3 4.12 TGC-0115

15.0 15.3 0.3 5.18 TGC-0115

74.4 75.0 0.6 26.70

including 74.4 74.7 0.3 4.44

and 74.7 75.0 0.3 48.96 TGC-0115

79.2 79.8 0.6 7.43 TGC-0115

94.5 94.8 0.3 5.84 TGC-0117

81.9 82.2 0.3 9.30 TGC-0118

15.2 16.1 0.9 10.45 TGC-0118

66.2 68.3 2.1 27.94

including 66.2 67.1 0.9 54.65

and 67.1 68.3 1.2 7.91 TGC-0118

72.2 76.1 3.9 6.92

including 72.2 73.1 0.9 6.79

and 73.1 74.3 1.2 7.55

and 74.3 75.2 0.9 6.79

and 75.2 76.1 0.9 6.37 TGC-0118

82.1 84.2 2.1 4.10

including 82.1 83.3 1.2 3.41

and 83.3 84.2 0.9 5.02 TGC-0118

86.3 95.3 9.0 7.48

including 86.3 87.2 0.9 5.20

and 87.2 88.1 0.9 20.27

and 88.1 89.3 1.2 5.46

and 90.2 91.1 0.9 4.03

and 91.1 92.3 1.2 8.33

and 93.2 94.1 0.9 20.78

and 94.1 95.3 1.2 4.00 TGC-0119

82.6 82.9 0.3 23.21 TGC-0121

15.8 16.4 0.6 7.17

including 15.8 16.1 0.3 4.30

and 16.1 16.4 0.3 10.05 TGC-0121

36.8 37.7 0.9 9.87

including 36.8 37.1 0.3 5.95

and 37.1 37.4 0.3 12.68

and 37.4 37.7 0.3 10.99 TGC-0121

65.0 73.1 8.1 9.99

including 65.0 65.3 0.3 30.34

and 65.3 66.2 0.9 3.71

and 67.1 68.3 1.2 3.92

and 68.3 69.2 0.9 11.96

and 70.1 71.3 1.2 22.51

and 71.3 72.2 0.9 12.22

and 72.2 73.1 0.9 15.63 TGC-0121

83.3 83.9 0.6 105.86

including 83.3 83.6 0.3 9.38

and 83.6 83.9 0.3 202.34 TGC-0121

90.2 91.1 0.9 6.28 TGC-0121

99.2 100.1 0.9 6.46 TGC-0122

14.7 15.3 0.6 3.47 TGC-0122

22.5 23.4 0.9 13.80

including 22.5 23.1 0.6 7.89

and 23.1 23.4 0.3 25.64 TGC-0122

64.2 66.3 2.1 4.62

including 64.2 64.8 0.6 9.79

and 64.8 65.1 0.3 6.38

and 65.7 66.3 0.6 3.22 TGC-0122

111.6 113.3 1.7 5.37

including 111.6 112.2 0.6 9.99

and 112.8 113.3 0.5 3.69 TGC-0124

103.5 103.8 0.3 13.87 TGC-0125

14.4 16.8 2.4 20.86

including 14.4 14.7 0.3 8.60

and 14.7 15.9 1.2 23.67

and 15.9 16.8 0.9 21.22 TGC-0125

85.8 87.0 1.2 5.42

including 85.8 86.1 0.3 5.16

and 86.7 87.0 0.3 10.58 TGC-0125

100.2 103.5 3.3 13.18

including 100.2 100.8 0.6 25.65

and 100.8 101.1 0.3 15.69

and 101.1 101.4 0.3 10.76

and 102.3 102.6 0.3 15.92

and 102.9 103.2 0.3 21.22

and 103.2 103.5 0.3 30.11 TGC-0126

88.7 89.0 0.3 4.81 TGC-0127

10.2 10.5 0.3 3.38 TGC-0127

52.5 52.8 0.3 7.86 TGC-0127

66.0 73.2 7.2 8.27

including 66.0 66.6 0.6 25.25

and 67.2 67.8 0.6 8.10

and 67.8 68.4 0.6 4.49

and 68.4 69.3 0.9 4.33

and 69.9 70.2 0.3 15.57

and 70.2 70.5 0.3 13.03

and 70.5 71.1 0.6 7.91

and 71.1 71.4 0.3 6.29

and 71.4 71.7 0.3 19.87

and 71.7 72.0 0.3 25.58

and 72.6 72.9 0.3 3.82

and 72.9 73.2 0.3 4.43 TGC-0129

9.3 10.2 0.9 11.03

including 9.3 9.6 0.3 18.79

and 9.6 10.2 0.6 7.16 TGC-0130

106.0 106.6 0.6 4.11 TGC-0130

107.8 111.1 3.3 16.29

including 107.8 108.4 0.6 8.66

and 108.4 109.0 0.6 46.63

and 109.0 109.6 0.6 17.82

and 109.6 110.2 0.6 4.27

and 110.2 111.1 0.9 8.16 TGC-0131

65.8 66.7 0.9 10.99 TGC-0133

82.2 82.8 0.6 43.89 TGC-0134

95.5 96.4 0.9 3.62 TGC-0134

110.8 111.4 0.6 4.90 TGC-0134

113.8 115.3 1.5 33.92

including 113.8 114.1 0.3 58.96

and 114.1 114.4 0.3 92.89

and 114.4 114.7 0.3 9.39

and 114.7 115.3 0.6 4.18 TGC-0135

120.3 121.2 0.9 4.71 TGC-0136

90.0 90.9 0.9 29.78 TGC-0136

92.1 93.0 0.9 3.43 TGC-0136

100.2 100.5 0.3 3.27 TUDDH-682

24.5 24.8 0.3 3.55 TUDDH-682

63.8 64.4 0.6 7.01 TUDDH-682

68.6 69.8 1.2 8.16

including 68.6 69.2 0.6 9.79

and 69.2 69.8 0.6 6.53 TUDDH-682

74.3 77.9 3.6 15.72

including 74.3 75.5 1.2 25.53

and 76.4 77.3 0.9 11.87

and 77.3 77.9 0.6 25.25 TUDDH-684

59.5 60.1 0.6 3.45 TUDDH-684

73.0 75.7 2.7 5.29

including 73.0 74.2 1.2 9.06

and 74.8 75.7 0.9 3.79 TUDDH-684

77.5 77.8 0.3 10.35 TUDDH-684

78.7 79.0 0.3 3.54 TUDDH-686A

86.3 87.5 1.2 5.78 TUDDH-686A

116.0 116.6 0.6 3.79 TUDDH-686A

128.9 133.7 4.8 18.35

including 128.9 129.5 0.6 20.80

and 129.5 130.1 0.6 40.99

and 130.1 130.7 0.6 4.38

and 130.7 131.3 0.6 9.97

and 131.9 132.8 0.9 30.02

and 132.8 133.4 0.6 18.88

and 133.4 133.7 0.3 13.23 TUDDH-686A

136.7 137.0 0.3 5.04 TUDDH-686A

139.4 140.6 1.2 3.24 TUDDH-689

63.3 63.9 0.6 13.42 TUDDH-689

73.8 75.0 1.2 4.80 TUDDH-689

81.0 81.3 0.3 9.24 TUDDH-694

28.9 29.5 0.6 8.03

including 28.9 29.2 0.3 4.29

and 29.2 29.5 0.3 11.78 TUDDH-694

68.2 68.5 0.3 3.34 TUDDH-694

72.4 75.4 3.0 6.09

including 72.4 73.0 0.6 12.02

and 73.6 74.8 1.2 3.65

and 74.8 75.4 0.6 9.78 TUDDH-694

76.6 77.8 1.2 9.54

including 76.6 77.2 0.6 3.60

and 77.2 77.8 0.6 15.48 TUDDH-697

62.5 63.1 0.6 3.90 TUDDH-697

66.7 67.3 0.6 3.76 TUDDH-698

146.3 150.5 4.2 14.90

including 146.3 146.9 0.6 20.45

and 146.9 147.5 0.6 28.43

and 147.5 148.1 0.6 20.89

and 148.1 148.7 0.6 15.99

and 149.3 150.5 1.2 8.96 TUDDH-698

152.3 152.6 0.3 63.56 TUDDH-698

153.8 155.6 1.8 3.67

including 153.8 154.4 0.6 4.94

and 154.4 154.7 0.3 7.02

and 155.3 155.6 0.3 3.81 TUDDH-698

156.8 159.5 2.7 16.10

including 156.8 157.4 0.6 5.81

and 157.4 158.6 1.2 25.47

and 158.6 159.2 0.6 12.86

and 159.2 159.5 0.3 5.76 TUDDH-700

68.7 69.3 0.6 9.29 TUDDH-700

73.5 73.8 0.3 3.25

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206800