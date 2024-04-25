Gowest Gold Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual Meeting

Toronto, April 25, 2024 - Gowest Gold Ltd. (TSXV: GWA) ("Gowest" or the "Company") provided an update on its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"), at which shareholders of the Company approved all presented matters.

Specifically, at the Meeting:

The following individuals were elected as directors of the Company: C. Fraser Elliott (Chairman), Dan Gagnon, Peter Quintiliani, Meirong Yuan, Douglas Cater, and Fuhua Zhou;

DNTW Toronto LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company; and,

Shareholders re-approved and confirmed the 10% "rolling" stock option plan of the Company in accordance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Additional details regarding each of these matters are included in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting. A copy of the management information circular is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on the Company's website.

C. Fraser Elliott, Gowest Chairman, stated, "On behalf of our management team and the rest of our directors, I would like to thank all of our shareholders for their exceptional support, and we look forward to demonstrating significant progress in the months and years to come as we further develop and expand both the Bradshaw Gold Mine and the rest of our highly prospective NTGP portfolio."

About Gowest

Gowest is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw Gold Deposit (Bradshaw) on the Frankfield Property, part of the Corporation's North Timmins Gold Project (NTGP). Gowest is exploring additional gold targets on its +100‐square‐kilometre NTGP land package and continues to evaluate the area, which is part of the prolific Timmins, Ontario gold camp. Currently, Bradshaw contains a National Instrument 43‐101 Indicated Resource estimated at 2.1 million tonnes ("t") grading 6.19 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) containing 422 thousand ounces (oz) Au and an Inferred Resource of 3.6 million t grading 6.47 g/t Au containing 755 thousand oz Au. Further, based on the Pre‐Feasibility Study produced by Stantec Mining and announced on June 9, 2015, Bradshaw contains Mineral Reserves (Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves) in the probable category, using a 3 g/t Au cut‐off and utilizing a gold price of US$1,200 / oz, totaling 1.8 million t grading 4.82 g/t Au for 277 thousand oz Au.

