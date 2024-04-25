BHP and Carlton Trail College Building Mining Training Pathways in Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, April 25, 2024 - BHP and Carlton Trail College are pleased to announce that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance educational and training opportunities for the mining industry in Saskatchewan. BHP and Carlton Trail College have worked together for several years, partnering to deliver pre-apprenticeship and related industry training. The signing of this MOU is an exciting next step that advances the partnership and mining training opportunities in the province.



The MOU outlines initial steps in the development of an industry-leading, immersive training program. The program will be aligned to existing provincial curriculum and pathways available through Carlton Trail College, such as the Mining Essentials which was created in 2010 by the Mining Industry Human Resources Council (MiHR) and the Assembly of First Nations (AFN).

"This is a very exciting time for the province of Saskatchewan with several projects, like BHP's Jansen potash mine driving economic growth. At Jansen alone we have 800 site-based roles. The opportunity for people of all backgrounds to build a meaningful and rewarding career in the trades is immense - and access to training in local communities helps open the door," said Graham Reynolds, General Manager of Operational Readiness, BHP.

"The demand for skilled tradespeople, especially in the mining industry, will only increase in the coming years," said Amy Yeager, Carlton Trail College President and CEO. "By focusing on training for trades that are needed now and into the future, this partnership offers an exciting opportunity to enhance our impact, work more cooperatively with industry and contribute to a stronger Saskatchewan."

As part of Saskatchewan's post-secondary sector, Carlton Trail College already works with mining and related industry partners to help provide training and workforce development solutions to some of the labour force challenges that are being experienced.

By working together in a more coordinated manner with BHP and others, the partnership looks towards the future as it seeks to establish a responsive, long-term industry training model to build an inclusive, skilled and sustainable mining workforce.

About BHP

BHP is a global resources company with its Canadian operational headquarters in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and global business development headquarters in Toronto. BHP has a global workforce of approximately 80,000 people working in locations across Canada, Australia, Asia, the UK, US and Latin America. BHP produces commodities essential for global decarbonization, economic development and food security including copper, nickel, iron ore, metallurgical coal and is developing the Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further information on BHP can be found at: bhp.com

About Carlton Trail College

Established in 1973, Carlton Trail College offers in-depth, applied learning to provide post-secondary education and skills training, academic upgrading and essential skills courses, English Language Training, as well as industry and workforce development to individuals, businesses and organizations across east-central Saskatchewan.

Further information about Carlton Trail College can be found at: carltontrailcollege.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Megan Hjulfors, BHP

Media Relations

Tel (403) 605-2314

Jennifer Brooks, Carlton Trail College

Advancement and External Affairs

Tel (306) 682-6851

Email brooksj@carltontrailcollege.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69c5774e-7c21-4bcd-a956-f1a5e72cf2e0