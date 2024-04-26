Aurum Completes Continuation From British Columbia To The Cayman Islands

VANCOUVER, April 25, 2024 - Aurum Lake Mining Corp. ("Aurum" or the "Company") ‎(TSXV: ARL) is pleased to announce that it has completed its continuation from British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) ("BCBCA") into the jurisdiction of the Cayman Islands under the Cayman's Companies Law (2023 Revision) (the "Continuation"), as approved by the shareholders of the Company on March 26, 2024.

The Continuation is intended to provide the Company with greater flexibility as well as better tax planning for international operations and global shareholders.

The registered and records office of the Company in the Cayman Islands will be at Floor 2, Willow House, Cricket Square, PO Box 709, Grand Cayman KY1-1107, Cayman Islands.

The Company's new CUSIP and ISIN numbers are G0700S 104 and KYG0700S1049 respectively. The change of CUSIP and ISIN numbers shall be effective on or around May 2, 2024. The Company did not undergo a name change at the time of Continuation. Accordingly, the trading symbol of the Company's ordinary shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") remains as "ARL".

Details of the Continuation are more particularly set out in the Company's management information circular dated February 23, 2024, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Aurum Lake Mining Corporation

The Company is classified as a Tier 2 mining issuer pursuant to the policies of the TSXV. The Company's current principal business is the development and exploration of the Homathko ‎Property, located in the Cariboo Region of British Columbia, approximately 57km south of the ‎community of Tatla Lake which lies 222km west of Williams Lake. The Homathko Property ‎comprises of 35 contiguous mineral claims, encompassing a total of 30,971 hectares. The Company ‎expects that it will continue to evaluate and acquire additional resource projects in other ‎jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk‎.

