Vortex Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement

VANCOUVER, April 25, 2024 - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTCQB: VMSSF) ("Vortex Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated April 11, 2024 and April 19, 2024, it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.09 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one non-transferable Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.135 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The total amount of the Private Placement consists of 19,369,411 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,743,249.99.

"The response to our recently announced financing has been overwhelming. To accommodate several strategic investors, we were pleased to increase the offering and close an oversubscribed financing", said CEO and President Vikas Ranjan.

In connection with the closing of the Private Placement, the Company paid aggregate finder's fees of $24,184.01, representing a cash commission of 8% of the proceeds raised from subscribers introduced by the finders, and issued an aggregate of 276,711 compensation warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Warrant Share at a price of $0.135 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day in accordance with applicable securities legislation ending on August 26, 2024.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital and exploration expenses.

In connection with the closing, insiders of the Company subscribed for a total of 1,570,300 Units, for a subscription price of $141,327, under the Private Placement (the "Insider Subscription"). The Insider Subscription constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, in respect of the Insider Subscription as the fair market value of the Units issued to insiders in connection with the Private Placement does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61- 101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Private Placement, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the Private Placement in an expeditious manner.

Vortex Metals Inc. is the parent company of Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., which is the owner of a 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties (Riqueza Marina and Zaachila) in the state of Oaxaca, and a third high-potential gold property (El Rescate) in the state of Puebla. The Oaxaca projects incorporate the most highly prospective areas of high-grade copper mineralized surface exposures ('gossans') and prominent gravity anomalies along an emerging copper VMS belt that includes Minaurum Gold's (TSXV:MGG) Santa Marta project.

