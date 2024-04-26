Gold Hunter Receives Final Order Approving Plan of Arrangement

Vancouver, April 26, 2024 - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (the "Company" or "Gold Hunter") is excited to announce that, on April 24th, 2024, the Supreme Court of British Columbia issued a final order approving the previously announced distribution (the "Distribution") of ordinary shares (each, a "FireFly Share") of FireFly Metals Ltd. ("FireFly") to the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of Gold Hunter, pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The record date to determine the Shareholders entitled to receive a pro-rata portion of the Distribution will be May 2nd, 2024 (the "Record Date").

Under the Arrangement, the Company will distribute 25,092,886 FireFly Shares to Shareholders as of the Record Date on a pro-rata basis proportionate to their shareholding in Gold Hunter (the "Share Distribution"), or for certain Shareholders resident in the United States (the "U.S. Shareholders") who do not qualify as accredited investors as defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D as promulgated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, a cash payment in lieu of the FireFly Shares (the "Cash Distribution").

U.S. Shareholders may elect to receive the Share Distribution in lieu of the Cash Distribution by completing and executing an election form (the "Election Form") that will be circulated to registered U.S. Shareholders through the Company's transfer agent and to beneficial U.S. Shareholders through their intermediary. The deadline to submit a completed and executed Election Form is May 24th, 2024 (the "Election Deadline"). The Distribution will be completed after the Election Deadline, or as otherwise determined by the Company. The deemed price per FireFly Share will be determined as of the Record Date.

About Gold Hunter Resources Inc.

Gold Hunter Resources is a mineral exploration company committed to the evaluation and development of mineral-rich regions. Our seasoned team is focused on identifying areas known for their abundant mineral resources to develop. We are dedicated to unveiling the full potential of mineral projects in a manner that prioritizes responsibility and sustainability.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gold Hunter Resources Inc.

"Sean A. Kingsley"

President, CEO, and Director

Email: info@goldhunterresources.com

Phone: +1 604-440-8474

www.goldhunterresources.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-Looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Distribution will be completed as planned. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company and Shareholders will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206945