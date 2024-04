Alphamin Resources Corp. Declares Final Fy2023 Dividend

GRAND BAIE, April 26, 2024 - Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX)( "Alphamin" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a Final FY2023 cash dividend of CAD$0.03 per share on the common shares (approximately US$27.9 million in the aggregate) (the "Dividend"). The Dividend will be payable on 24 May, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on 17 May, 2024.Maritz Smith, CEOTel: +230 269 4166E-mail: msmith@alphaminresources.com