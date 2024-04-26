E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces CEO Appointment

Halifax, April 26, 2024 - E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Drysdale as interim Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company.

Mr. Drysdale is an experienced professional with international experience in the mineral and exploration industry. Currently serving as the CEO of Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) and a Director at E-Tech, he has previously served as the Kenyan Country Manager for Stockport Exploration, overseeing the operations for all aspects of its gold exploration and production activities throughout East Africa. Mr. Drysdale has a progressive and diverse background which extends across various mineral projects and the international capital markets.

"We are pleased that Chris has agreed to support the Company as its interim CEO. Through his current Board position of both the listed entity and its Namibian subsidiary, he has always played a fundamental role in the E-Tech operations," said Jim Megann, Board Chair. "His exceptional background in the Southern African resource sector and his residency in Namibia will bode well for the Company."

The Company thanks Todd Burlingame for his stewardship during his tenure with the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About E-Tech Resources Inc.

E-Tech is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia. The Eureka project is located approximately 250 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek and 140 km east of Namibia's main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is situated next to the national B1 highway in the Erongo Region of Namibia.

The Eureka deposit lies in the Southern Central Zone of the Neoproterozoic Damara Belt within Exclusive Prospecting License ("EPL") number EPL 6762, which covers farms Eureka 99 and Sukses 90.

Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure and a clear and transparent mining law.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. E-Tech does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to E-Tech. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by E-Tech with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact Chris Drysdale, interim CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., at +264 891 220 2439.

