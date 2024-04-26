Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Agnico Eagle Announces Election Of Directors

26.04.2024  |  CNW

TORONTO, April 26, 2024 - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2024 (the "Meeting"), the eleven candidates listed in the management information circular dated March 22, 2024 were duly elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes
Withheld

Total Votes
Cast

Percentage
of Votes
For

Percentage
of Votes
Withheld

Leona Aglukkaq

345,810,574

7,905,702

353,716,276

97.76 %

2.24 %

Ammar Al-Joundi

348,633,995

5,082,282

353,716,277

98.56 %

1.44 %

Sean Boyd

327,124,554

26,591,722

353,716,276

92.48 %

7.52 %

Martine A. Celej

344,447,452

9,268,675

353,716,127

97.38 %

2.62 %

Jonathan Gill

351,510,623

2,205,653

353,716,276

99.38 %

0.62 %

Peter Grosskopf

342,297,960

11,418,166

353,716,126

96.77 %

3.23 %

Elizabeth Lewis-Gray

351,584,844

2,131,281

353,716,125

99.40 %

0.60 %

Deborah McCombe

351,059,706

2,656,571

353,716,277

99.25 %

0.75 %

Jeffrey Parr

343,875,954

9,840,322

353,716,276

97.22 %

2.78 %

J. Merfyn Roberts

340,576,908

13,139,368

353,716,276

96.29 %

3.71 %

Jamie C. Sokalsky

343,002,463

10,713,813

353,716,276

96.97 %

3.03 %

Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. The Company was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-announces-election-of-directors-302129096.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.



Contact
For further information regarding Agnico Eagle, contact Investor Relations at info@agnicoeagle.com or call (416) 947-1212.
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
860325
CA0084741085
www.agnicoeagle.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap