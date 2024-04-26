Agnico Eagle Announces Election Of Directors

TORONTO, April 26, 2024 - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2024 (the "Meeting"), the eleven candidates listed in the management information circular dated March 22, 2024 were duly elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes

Withheld Total Votes

Cast Percentage

of Votes

For Percentage

of Votes

Withheld Leona Aglukkaq 345,810,574 7,905,702 353,716,276 97.76 % 2.24 % Ammar Al-Joundi 348,633,995 5,082,282 353,716,277 98.56 % 1.44 % Sean Boyd 327,124,554 26,591,722 353,716,276 92.48 % 7.52 % Martine A. Celej 344,447,452 9,268,675 353,716,127 97.38 % 2.62 % Jonathan Gill 351,510,623 2,205,653 353,716,276 99.38 % 0.62 % Peter Grosskopf 342,297,960 11,418,166 353,716,126 96.77 % 3.23 % Elizabeth Lewis-Gray 351,584,844 2,131,281 353,716,125 99.40 % 0.60 % Deborah McCombe 351,059,706 2,656,571 353,716,277 99.25 % 0.75 % Jeffrey Parr 343,875,954 9,840,322 353,716,276 97.22 % 2.78 % J. Merfyn Roberts 340,576,908 13,139,368 353,716,276 96.29 % 3.71 % Jamie C. Sokalsky 343,002,463 10,713,813 353,716,276 96.97 % 3.03 %

Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. The Company was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-announces-election-of-directors-302129096.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.