Giant Mining Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of $1.2 Million

VANCOUVER, April 29, 2024 - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG | OTC: JUBAD | FWB: YW5) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1.2 million (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit will consist of one common share (each, a "Share") and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Warrants will contain an acceleration provision which will provide that should the Company's Shares trade at or above $1.20 for a period of five (5) or more consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Condition"), the expiry date of the Warrants will be accelerated to 30 days from the date that the Company provides notice (whether by written notice to the holder or the issuance of a news release) that the Acceleration Condition has been satisfied.

Directors and officers of the Company may acquire securities under the Private Placement, which will be considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

The net proceeds from the Placement will be allocated towards further exploration activities on the Company's Nevada Project and for general corporate purposes. In accordance with the regulations of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), finder's fees may be applicable. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day as required under applicable securities legislation.

David Greenway, CEO of Giant Mining Corp., expressed enthusiasm about the company's prospects: "With copper prices recently peaking at $4.59 per pound and our announced financing, and our preparations to advance work at Majuba Hill, it's an optimal time for exploration. This project, hosting significant historical copper production and prospective new findings, positions us well for a transformative year in 2024."

About Giant Mining Corp.

Giant Mining Corp. is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles (251 km) outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Joel Warawa

VP of Corporate Communications

E: info@giantminingcorp.com

P: 1 (855) 475-0745

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Giant Mining Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Giant Mining Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Giant Mining Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

