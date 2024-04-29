United Lithium Expands Holdings with Addition of Three Highly Prospective Properties in Finland and Sweden

VANCOUVER, April 29, 2024 - United Lithium Corp. ("United Lithium" or the "Company") (CSE: ULTH; OTCQX: ULTHF; FWB: 0UL) is pleased to announce that it has increased its land position in Finland and Sweden after acquiring the rights to the 54,400 hectare ("ha") Kova Property reservation and the 13,900 ha Kast Property reservation in Finland, and the 14,000 ha Axmarby Property in Sweden (collectively, the "Properties").



United Lithium has increased its Nordic holdings by almost 300% after acquiring the Properties, all within highly prospective geological terrains with potential to host lithium bearing pegmatites. The Company has obtained the rights to the Properties after acquiring all of the issued and outstanding common shares of two private companies, PR1 Finland Oy ("PR1") (a wholly-owned Finnish subsidiary of Pure Resources Ltd.) and Scandinavian Battery Metals ("SBM"), a Canadian private company.

"Europe is the second largest EV market in the world and the continent is at the forefront of global carbon footprint reduction. The demand for domestic sources of raw materials to support decarbonization represents an opportunity for United Lithium and its shareholders. The acquisition of three new Properties increases our holdings within the underexplored Nordics in geological settings similar to the Keliber Lithium Mine, which is currently being built. Axmarby, in Sweden, is situated immediately north of our flagship Bergby Project and shares the same key infrastructure. Furthermore, the acquisition of Kast and Kova add additional prospective opportunities to our portfolio of properties in Finland," commented President and CEO, Scott Eldridge.

As consideration for acquiring the Properties, the Company paid AUD$20,112 to Pure Resources Ltd. and made payments of CAD$40,050 and USD$110,984 to an arm's-length third party vendor, in exchange for all of the issued and outstanding common shares of each respective company. At the time of the acquisition, SBM held the rights to acquire the Kova Property from PR1; however, as a condition of closing, the agreement between SBM and PR1 was terminated. The rights to the Axmarby Property are held by SBM, and are part of the Company's SBM acquisition .

Pure Resources Ltd. will retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR Royalty") on the Kast Property and Kova Property, subject to a buyback right in favour of the Company, pursuant to which the Company may purchase 1% of the NSR Royalty at any time in exchange for payment of CAD$750,000. No such agreement is in place for the Axmarby Property, which remains royalty-free.

About the Kova Property

The Kova Property is situated approximately 150 km north of Helsinki and 50 km east of the City of Tampere (Figure 1) and covers 54,400 ha (54.4 sq. km). It is located on the northern margin of the Pirkanmaa migmatite belt (1.96 - 1.91 Ga), immediately to the south of the Tampere schist belt. Kova sits directly to the south from the Eräjärvi LCT-metallogenic area, where more than 70 pegmatite dykes enriched in B, Be, Li, Nb, Sn, and Ta have been identified (Lahti 1981, Alviola 2004). The area is in a prospective geological setting with the presence of late-orogenic (1.80 Ga) LCT type complex pegmatites that were previously mined.

The local geology is comprised of migmatites made up of mica (para) gneiss (turbidites, graywackes) with a lesser extent of mafic-intermediate volcanic rocks and amphibolites. Felsic plutonic rocks in the Kova area include granodiorites, aplite, pegmatite and tonalite and are considered early Svecofennian (1.91-1.88 Ga). In addition, complex structures with sheared and schistose metasediments further provided possible conduits for the pegmatite melts. Nearby known complex pegmatite deposits include the Seppalä LCT pegmatite and the historical Juurakko and Viitaniemi pegmatite mines are located directly north of the Kova claims.

Bedrock in the project area is well exposed with 220 pegmatites sites mapped by PR1 (see Pure Resources ASX announcement dated July 12, 2023). A field visit completed by United Lithium in the summer of 2023 confirmed the presence of dyke-like pegmatites striking NW-SE, ranging in thickness from centimeters to 5-10 meters and up to several tens of meters in length. The pegmatites are comprised of K-feldspar and quartz with variable amounts of biotite and muscovite. Tourmalines, ranging in size from medium to coarse to pegmatite-sized are found locally. Li-silicates were not observed.

Figure 1: Kova Property Outline, Finland





About the Kast Property



Located adjacent to the Rosendal tantalum deposit, the Kast Property is approximately 110 km west of Helsinki and covers approximately 13,900 ha (13.9 sq. km) in the Kemiö metallogenic area region of Finland (Figure 2). Kast is located on the western part of the Uusimaa supracrustal belt (~1.89 Ga) and is defined by the presence of gneisses, schists, amphibolites, mafic to felsic volcanic rocks and carbonates. The area is intruded by Svecofennian orogenic felsic intrusive of the Southern Finland Granite and Plutonic Suites. The area is prospective for mixed or hybrid rare-element pegmatites which have REE signatures and are a mix between LCT (Li, Cs, Ta) and NYF (Nb, Y, F) pegmatites.

Historical and GTK data suggest that the Rosendal deposit contains Ta, Be and Li mineralization, as well as recoverable albite, quartz and muscovite (Alviola 1997). The presence of the Rosendal deposit and the known Ta-Nb mineral pegmatites in the region indicate that the Kemiö metallogenic may have a significant, largely untested Li-Ta potential.

Bedrock exposures over the Kast Property are relatively sparse and PR1 observed 49 pegmatites during their work in 2023 (see Pure Resources ASX announcement dated July 12, 2023), however no assays are available. Historical drilling has been completed in the Kast area, and logging reports indicate intercepts of approximately 501 intersections of pegmatite and granite, however, none of the pegmatite intercepts have been sampled or assayed.

Figure 2: Kast Property Outline, Finland





The Kast and Kova Property reservations were issued to PR1 on June 21, 2023 and are valid until April 23, 2025, at which time, the Company will need to evaluate its results and determine whether to convert any portion of each property into an exploration permit. Until that time, under a reservation status, the Company has the right to complete field work including mapping and sampling to potentially identify future drill targets.



About the Axmarby Property

The 14,015 ha (140 sq. km) Axmarby Property is located approximately 200 km north of Stockholm via highway E4 and 40 km north of the city of Gävle (Figure 3). Axmarby is also directly north of United Lithium's flagship Bergby Project, near the Gulf of Bothnia coast in central Sweden. To date, five pegmatite dyke systems have been identified on the Bergby claims.

Part of the Axmarby Property is situated within the Hamrånge synform in the west-central part of the Fennoscandian Shield. The stratigraphy in the area consists of mica schist overlain by 1.88 billion years ("Ga") old felsic and mafic volcanic rocks, followed by metaquartzite (< 1.86 Ga) believed to have formed during an 1.86-1.83 Ga intra-orogenic phase. Geological and isotopic data suggests an oceanic island arc signature of the metavolcanic rocks. The surrounding 1.86 Ga granitoids of the Ljusdal Batholith is believed to have been formed in an active continental margin setting. Directly to the north of Axmarby, the granitoid rocks are believe the be older and mostly gneissic or in part migmatitic.

Pegmatite dykes have been observed approximately 2 km north of the town of Axmarby and seem to be associated with the same structures that host the pegmatite at Bergby. Pegmatites were between 40 cm and up to 4 m and could be traced up to 20 m in some cases.

Figure 3: Axmarby Property Outline, Sweden







Patriot Project Claims

The Company also announces that it received notice from the Bureau of Land Management, notifying the Company that 104 of the 321 claims staked at the Patriot Project in 2022 are null and void as they are located on lands that were designated under the National Wilderness Preservation System and the Colorado Wilderness Act of 1993. The Company is entitled to a refund of US$38,480 for the initial maintenance fees, location fees and annual maintenance fees paid to date on the aforementioned claims.

