Southgobi Announces Arrangement of Electronic Dissemination of Corporate Communications

VANCOUVER, April 29, 2024 - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to Rule 2.07A of the of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("Listing Rules"), the Company will disseminate future corporate communications of the Company (the "Corporate Communications") to its shareholders ("Shareholders") electronically and only send Corporate Communications in printed form to the Shareholders upon request.

In this connection, the following arrangements will come into effect from the date hereof.

NEW ARRANGEMENT OF DISSEMINATION OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Electronic Dissemination of Corporate Communications

Both the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available electronically on the Company's website (www.southgobi.com) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's website (www.hkexnews.hk) in place of printed copies.

2. Actionable Corporate Communications

The Company will send the actionable Corporate Communications of the Company ("Actionable Corporate Communications") to Shareholders individually in electronic form by email. If the Company does not possess the email address of a Shareholder or the email address provided is not functional, the Company will send the Actionable Corporate Communications in printed form together with a request form for soliciting the Shareholder's functional email address to facilitate electronic dissemination of Actionable Corporate Communications in the future.

PROVISION OF SHAREHOLDER'S EMAIL ADDRESS TO THE COMPANY

In support of electronic communication by email, the Company will send a letter to the Shareholders on April 30, 2024 together with a reply form for provision of email address and/or request for printed copy of Corporate Communications and Actionable Corporate Communications ("Reply Form") to request for the email address of the Shareholders and the preference of the Shareholders in receiving the Corporate Communications and Actionable Corporate Communications in printed form.

The Company recommends its Shareholders to provide the Company with their email address or any revision thereof at any time in the future by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong or by email to SouthGobi.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

While the Company will use reasonable efforts to send future Actionable Corporate Communications to its Shareholders using the email address provided by the Shareholders, it is the responsibility of the Shareholders to provide email address that is functional.

If the Company does not possess the email address of a Shareholder or the email address provided is not functional, the Company will act according to the above arrangements. The Company will be considered to have been duly discharged of and released from its obligations, and to have complied with the Listing Rules, if it sends Actionable Corporate Communications to the email address provided by a Shareholder without receiving any "non-delivery message".

REQUEST FOR PRINTED COPY OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS AND ACTIONABLE CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

For those Shareholders who wish to receive a printed version of all future Corporate Communications and Actionable Corporate Communications or, if for any reason, have difficulty in gaining access to the Company's website, the Company will, upon receipt of reasonable request in writing by the Shareholder to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong or by email to SouthGobi.ecom@computershare.com.hk, send future Corporate Communications and Actionable Corporate Communications (as the case may be) to such Shareholder in printed form free of charge.

Please note that the preference in receiving Corporate Communications in printed form of a Shareholder shall be valid for one year starting from the receipt date of your instruction unless being revoked or superseded (whichever is earlier). Further request in writing will be required if a Shareholder prefers to continue receiving printed copy of future Corporate Communications and Actionable Corporate Communications.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact: Investor Relations Email: info@southgobi.com Mr. Ruibin Xu Chief Executive Officer Office: +1 604 762 6783 (Canada) +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong) Website: www.southgobi.com

