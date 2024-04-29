LithiumBank Announces AGM Results

Vancouver, April 29, 2024 - LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) ("LithiumBank" or the "Company") a lithium development company focused on lithium-enriched brine projects in Western Canada, announces the voting results from its Annual and Special Meetings of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on April 25, 2024.

All resolutions presented to the Shareholders were approved. Each of the resolutions are explained in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting and available for reference at www.lithiumbank.ca.

A total of 16,077,331 common shares, representing approximately 32% of the Company's outstanding common shares, were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of:

Reappointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company

Setting the number of directors at five, with the following five nominees elected as directors: Robert Shewchuk Steven Piepgrass, Christopher Murray Ekaterina Zotova Paul Matysek.

Approving a grant of incentive stock options under the Stock Option Plan

Approving and ratifying the Company's Advance Notice Policy

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support" commented Rob Shewchuk, CEO, LithiumBank. "We would also like to thank Gianni Kovacevic for his service to the Board of Directors. Mr. Kovacevic is a key shareholder and has been part of the team since founding the company in 2019. We appreciate his commitment to LithiumBank, wish him well in his endeavours and look forward to his continuing support as a valued shareholder."

About LithiumBank Resources Corp.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF), is a publicly traded lithium company that is focused on acquiring district-scale landholdings with prospective lithium brine geology, efficiently de-risking the assets, and structuring mutually beneficial transactions with major project developers. The Company holds 2,148,963 acres of brown-field lithium brine licences, across 3 districts in Western Canada, including its two flagship projects, Boardwalk and Park Place as well as exclusive use of one of the largest DLE Pilot Plants in North America. The Company's January 2024 PEA at Boardwalk proposes the largest LCE brine production in North America at 34,005 TPA (LHM).

