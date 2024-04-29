Menü Artikel
Keynotes, Educational Panels and 96 Companies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS on April 30 - May 2, 2024 at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

09:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2024 - Planet MicroCap presents the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS taking place on April 30 - May 2, 2024, where 96 MicroCap public and private companies will be presenting at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Event website: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com

The Planet MicroCap Showcase begins on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 with the "MicroCap Investing Workshop" starting at 12:00pm PST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and key opinion leaders, followed by 96 MicroCap public and private company presentations on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, and 1x1 meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

If you would like to attend and participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here to attend this IN-PERSON CONFERENCE and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

The "MicroCap Investing Workshop" and Full Agenda are available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, the following issuers will be presenting their companies. Below are the webcasting links to view those presentations if you can't attend the showcase live.

Company Exchange: Symbol Webcast Link
22nd Century Group, Inc. NASDAQ: XXII https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50181
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. NASDAQ: ACHV https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50403
Aclarion, Inc. NASDAQ: ACON https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50174
ADM Endeavors, Inc. OTCQB: ADMQ https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50123
AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. NYSE American: UAVS https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50200
Alico, Inc. NASDAQ: ALCO https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50159
Altigen Communications - "Top Tier Track" Q&A with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com OTCQB: ATGN https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50120
AppTech Payments Corp. NASDAQ: APCX https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50338
Atossa Therapeutics NASDAQ: ATOS https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50195
Beneficient NASDAQ: BENF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50307
Big Watt Digital PRIVATE COMPANY https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50310
BioStem Technologies, Inc. OTC PINK: BSEM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50201
BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. OTCQX: BMNR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50408
BOXABL PRIVATE COMPANY https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50173
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. NASDAQ: BRAG / TSX: BRAG https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50415
Byrna Technologies Inc. NASDAQ: BYRN https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50188
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. NYSE American: CANF / TASE: CANF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50191
Cell Technologies PRIVATE COMPANY https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50178
Checkit PLC LSE: CKT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50179
Cingulate Inc. NASDAQ: CING https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50308
Combat Sports Entertainment PRIVATE COMPANY https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50413
Corero Network Security plc LSE: CNS / OTCQB: DDOSF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50171
Creative Realities, Inc. NASDAQ: CREX https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50150
Crexendo, Inc. - "Top Tier Track" Q&A with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com NASDAQ: CXDO https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50118
Cytta Corp. OTCQB: CYCA https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50306
Damon Motors Inc. PRIVATE COMPANY https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50367
DATA Communications Management - "Top Tier Track" Q&A with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com TSX: DCM / OTCQX: DCMDF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50115
DayDayCook NYSE American: DDC https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50456
DeFi Technologies Inc. NEO: DEFI / OTC: DEFTF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50180
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. TSX-V: DMGI / OTCQB: DMGGF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50158
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. NASDAQ: DLPN https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50192
Elutia Inc. NASDAQ: ELUT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50368
Envoy Medical, Inc. NASDAQ: COCH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50121
Fathom Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: FTHM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50404
Fireside Q&A with Biorem and Mathieu Martin, Rivemont MicroCap Fund TSX-V: BRM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50154
Fireside Q&A with BioSyent and Mathieu Martin, Rivemont MicroCap Fund TSX-V: RX https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50153
Fireside Q&A with BQE Water Inc. and Mathieu Martin, Rivemont MicroCap Fund TSX-V: BQE https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50297
Fireside Q&A with Mama's Creations and Ben Claremon, Host of Compounders Podcast NASDAQ: MAMA https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50098
Fireside Q&A with OneSoft Solutions and Mathieu Martin, Rivemont MicroCap Fund TSX-V: OSS / OTCQB: OSSIF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50131
Fireside Q&A with Sabio Holdings Inc. and Mathieu Martin, Rivemont MicroCap Fund TSX-V: SBIO / OTCQX: SABOF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50156
Fireside Q&A with Yerbaé Brands Corp. and Mathieu Martin, Rivemont MicroCap Fund TSX-V: YERB.U / OTCQX: YERBF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50155
First Wave BioPharma, Inc. NASDAQ: FWBI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50293
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. NASDAQ: FMST / CSE: FAT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50302
FreightCar America, Inc. NASDAQ: RAIL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50295
Galaxy Gaming, Inc. OTCQB: GLXZ https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50296
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: GREE https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50312
Greystone Logistics, Inc. OTCQB: GLGI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50313
Guardforce AI Co. NASDAQ: GFAI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50162
HEALWELL AI Inc. TSX: AIDX / OTCQX: HWAIF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50168
Heritage Global, Inc. - "Top Tier Track" Q&A with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com NASDAQ: HGBL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50116
Hypha Labs, Inc. OTCQB: DIGP https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50309
Intellistem PRIVATE COMPANY https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50175
Intouch Insight - "Top Tier Track" Q&A with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com TSX-V: INX / OTCQX: INXSF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50114
Issuer Direct Corporation NYSE American: ISDR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50170
Journey Medical Corporation NASDAQ: DERM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50366
La Rosa Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: LRHC https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50169
Lakeland Industries - "Top Tier Track" Q&A with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com NASDAQ: LAKE https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50117
LiveWorld, Inc. OTC Markets: LVWD https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50304
Longeveron Inc. NASDAQ: LGVN https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50416
LuxUrban Hotels NASDAQ: LUXH 1x1s ONLY
McCoy Global, Inc. TSX: MCB https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50151
MGID Inc. PRIVATE COMPANY https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50311
Music Royalties Inc. PRIVATE COMPANY https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50505
MustGrow Biologics Corp. TSX-V: MGRO / OTC: MGROF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50185
NanoVibronix, Inc. NASDAQ: NAOV https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50182
Nephros, Inc. NASDAQ: NEPH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50161
NEXGEL, Inc. NASDAQ: NXGL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50184
Nova Leap Health TSX-V: NLH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50163
Paragon Technologies, Inc. OTC Pink: PGNT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50193
Perfect Corp. NYSE: PERF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50177
Pineapple Financial Inc. NYSE American: PAPL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50299
Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. NASDAQ: POCI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50294
ProPhase Labs NASDAQ: PRPH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50164
Quest Patent Research Corporation OTCQB: QPRC https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50176
RedCloud Technology PRIVATE COMPANY https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50112
Richardson Electronics - "Top Tier Track" Q&A with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com NASDAQ: RELL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50119
Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. NASDAQ: SPGC https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50198
Shelly Group AD Frankfurt: SLYG https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50122
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: SHPH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50183
SinglePoint, Inc. CBOE: SING https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50160
Strata Skin Sciences NASDAQ: SSKN https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50402
Tantalus Systems TSX: GRID https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50189
Tego Cyber Inc. OTCQB: TGCB https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50458
Tharimmune, Inc. NASDAQ: THAR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50301
Tonix Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: TNXP https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50506
TruGolf Holdings, Inc. NASDAQ: TRUG https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50430
Turnium Technology Group Inc. TSX-V: TTGI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50405
UGE International TSX-V: UGE / OTCQB: UGEIF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50134
Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. TSX-V: UIG https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50406
VCI Global Limited NASDAQ: VCIG https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50457
Vinanz PRIVATE COMPANY 1x1s ONLY
Vox Royalty Corp. TSX: VOXR / NASDAQ: VOXR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50152
WiSA Technologies, Inc. NASDAQ: WISA https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50300
Wishpond Technologies TSX-V: WISH / OTCQX: WPNDF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50167
Xcel Brands, Inc. NASDAQ: XELB https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50166
Xcyte Digital Corp. TSX-V: XCYT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50149

We would like to thank our VEGAS 2024 sponsors for their support:

Premier Sponsors

Acuitas Investments

Bancroft Capital

Cboe

Lucosky Brookman

Marcum LLP

PULLP

Spartan Capital

SumZero

Gold Sponsors

Alexander Capital

Centurion One Capital

CORE IR

Eventus Advisory Group

FKBR

GeoInvesting.com

Issuer Direct Corporation

Lake Street Capital Markets

Lowenstein Sandler

NSi Insurance Group

Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

Sophic Capital

The Money Channel NYC

Water Tower Research

Exhibitor Sponsors

1606 Corp.

Adelaide Capital

Assurtrak

B. Riley Securities

Bevilacqua PLLC

The Benchmark Company

Bush & Associates CPA

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Churchwell Insurance Agency

Colonial Stock Transfer

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust

Coral Capital Advisors

Darrow Associates

Edgar Agents

Elev8 New Media

Equisolve

Glendale Securities

Grassi & Associates

Harbor Access

Hayden IR

IMS Investor Relations

Independent Investment Research

JH Darbie & Co.

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC

Kreit & Chiu CPA LLP

Lytham Partners

MarcumAsia

MMTec (NASDAQ: MTC)

Moody Capital

MZ Group

The Nuvo Group

Odyssey Trust Company

OTC Markets Group

PCG Advisory

PondelWilkinson

Porter LeVay & Rose

Procopio

R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc.

SheppardMullin

Skyline Corporate Communications

SLS Group

Weinberg & Company

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia, publishing financial news and events company covering the MicroCap market. Since 1998, Planet MicroCap continues to cultivate an active and engaged community of folks that are interested in learning about and staying ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space. If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Planet MicroCap
info@snnwire.com

SOURCE: Planet MicroCap



View the original press release on accesswire.com


Neuste Artikel
