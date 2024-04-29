Keynotes, Educational Panels and 96 Companies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS on April 30 - May 2, 2024 at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV
LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2024 - Planet MicroCap presents the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS taking place on April 30 - May 2, 2024, where 96 MicroCap public and private companies will be presenting at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.
Event website: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com
The Planet MicroCap Showcase begins on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 with the "MicroCap Investing Workshop" starting at 12:00pm PST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and key opinion leaders, followed by 96 MicroCap public and private company presentations on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, and 1x1 meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024.
If you would like to attend and participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here to attend this IN-PERSON CONFERENCE and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup
The "MicroCap Investing Workshop" and Full Agenda are available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda
On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, the following issuers will be presenting their companies. Below are the webcasting links to view those presentations if you can't attend the showcase live.
|Company
|Exchange: Symbol
|Webcast Link
|22nd Century Group, Inc.
|NASDAQ: XXII
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50181
|Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.
|NASDAQ: ACHV
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50403
|Aclarion, Inc.
|NASDAQ: ACON
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50174
|ADM Endeavors, Inc.
|OTCQB: ADMQ
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50123
|AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.
|NYSE American: UAVS
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50200
|Alico, Inc.
|NASDAQ: ALCO
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50159
|Altigen Communications - "Top Tier Track" Q&A with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com
|OTCQB: ATGN
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50120
|AppTech Payments Corp.
|NASDAQ: APCX
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50338
|Atossa Therapeutics
|NASDAQ: ATOS
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50195
|Beneficient
|NASDAQ: BENF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50307
|Big Watt Digital
|PRIVATE COMPANY
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50310
|BioStem Technologies, Inc.
|OTC PINK: BSEM
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50201
|BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc.
|OTCQX: BMNR
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50408
|BOXABL
|PRIVATE COMPANY
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50173
|Bragg Gaming Group Inc.
|NASDAQ: BRAG / TSX: BRAG
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50415
|Byrna Technologies Inc.
|NASDAQ: BYRN
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50188
|Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.
|NYSE American: CANF / TASE: CANF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50191
|Cell Technologies
|PRIVATE COMPANY
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50178
|Checkit PLC
|LSE: CKT
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50179
|Cingulate Inc.
|NASDAQ: CING
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50308
|Combat Sports Entertainment
|PRIVATE COMPANY
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50413
|Corero Network Security plc
|LSE: CNS / OTCQB: DDOSF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50171
|Creative Realities, Inc.
|NASDAQ: CREX
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50150
|Crexendo, Inc. - "Top Tier Track" Q&A with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com
|NASDAQ: CXDO
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50118
|Cytta Corp.
|OTCQB: CYCA
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50306
|Damon Motors Inc.
|PRIVATE COMPANY
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50367
|DATA Communications Management - "Top Tier Track" Q&A with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com
|TSX: DCM / OTCQX: DCMDF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50115
|DayDayCook
|NYSE American: DDC
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50456
|DeFi Technologies Inc.
|NEO: DEFI / OTC: DEFTF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50180
|DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.
|TSX-V: DMGI / OTCQB: DMGGF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50158
|Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.
|NASDAQ: DLPN
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50192
|Elutia Inc.
|NASDAQ: ELUT
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50368
|Envoy Medical, Inc.
|NASDAQ: COCH
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50121
|Fathom Holdings Inc.
|NASDAQ: FTHM
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50404
|Fireside Q&A with Biorem and Mathieu Martin, Rivemont MicroCap Fund
|TSX-V: BRM
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50154
|Fireside Q&A with BioSyent and Mathieu Martin, Rivemont MicroCap Fund
|TSX-V: RX
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50153
|Fireside Q&A with BQE Water Inc. and Mathieu Martin, Rivemont MicroCap Fund
|TSX-V: BQE
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50297
|Fireside Q&A with Mama's Creations and Ben Claremon, Host of Compounders Podcast
|NASDAQ: MAMA
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50098
|Fireside Q&A with OneSoft Solutions and Mathieu Martin, Rivemont MicroCap Fund
|TSX-V: OSS / OTCQB: OSSIF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50131
|Fireside Q&A with Sabio Holdings Inc. and Mathieu Martin, Rivemont MicroCap Fund
|TSX-V: SBIO / OTCQX: SABOF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50156
|Fireside Q&A with Yerbaé Brands Corp. and Mathieu Martin, Rivemont MicroCap Fund
|TSX-V: YERB.U / OTCQX: YERBF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50155
|First Wave BioPharma, Inc.
|NASDAQ: FWBI
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50293
|Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.
|NASDAQ: FMST / CSE: FAT
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50302
|FreightCar America, Inc.
|NASDAQ: RAIL
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50295
|Galaxy Gaming, Inc.
|OTCQB: GLXZ
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50296
|Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
|NASDAQ: GREE
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50312
|Greystone Logistics, Inc.
|OTCQB: GLGI
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50313
|Guardforce AI Co.
|NASDAQ: GFAI
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50162
|HEALWELL AI Inc.
|TSX: AIDX / OTCQX: HWAIF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50168
|Heritage Global, Inc. - "Top Tier Track" Q&A with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com
|NASDAQ: HGBL
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50116
|Hypha Labs, Inc.
|OTCQB: DIGP
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50309
|Intellistem
|PRIVATE COMPANY
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50175
|Intouch Insight - "Top Tier Track" Q&A with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com
|TSX-V: INX / OTCQX: INXSF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50114
|Issuer Direct Corporation
|NYSE American: ISDR
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50170
|Journey Medical Corporation
|NASDAQ: DERM
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50366
|La Rosa Holdings Corp.
|NASDAQ: LRHC
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50169
|Lakeland Industries - "Top Tier Track" Q&A with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com
|NASDAQ: LAKE
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50117
|LiveWorld, Inc.
|OTC Markets: LVWD
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50304
|Longeveron Inc.
|NASDAQ: LGVN
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50416
|LuxUrban Hotels
|NASDAQ: LUXH
|1x1s ONLY
|McCoy Global, Inc.
|TSX: MCB
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50151
|MGID Inc.
|PRIVATE COMPANY
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50311
|Music Royalties Inc.
|PRIVATE COMPANY
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50505
|MustGrow Biologics Corp.
|TSX-V: MGRO / OTC: MGROF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50185
|NanoVibronix, Inc.
|NASDAQ: NAOV
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50182
|Nephros, Inc.
|NASDAQ: NEPH
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50161
|NEXGEL, Inc.
|NASDAQ: NXGL
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50184
|Nova Leap Health
|TSX-V: NLH
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50163
|Paragon Technologies, Inc.
|OTC Pink: PGNT
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50193
|Perfect Corp.
|NYSE: PERF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50177
|Pineapple Financial Inc.
|NYSE American: PAPL
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50299
|Precision Optics Corporation, Inc.
|NASDAQ: POCI
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50294
|ProPhase Labs
|NASDAQ: PRPH
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50164
|Quest Patent Research Corporation
|OTCQB: QPRC
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50176
|RedCloud Technology
|PRIVATE COMPANY
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50112
|Richardson Electronics - "Top Tier Track" Q&A with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com
|NASDAQ: RELL
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50119
|Sacks Parente Golf, Inc.
|NASDAQ: SPGC
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50198
|Shelly Group AD
|Frankfurt: SLYG
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50122
|Shuttle Pharmaceuticals
|NASDAQ: SHPH
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50183
|SinglePoint, Inc.
|CBOE: SING
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50160
|Strata Skin Sciences
|NASDAQ: SSKN
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50402
|Tantalus Systems
|TSX: GRID
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50189
|Tego Cyber Inc.
|OTCQB: TGCB
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50458
|Tharimmune, Inc.
|NASDAQ: THAR
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50301
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals
|NASDAQ: TNXP
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50506
|TruGolf Holdings, Inc.
|NASDAQ: TRUG
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50430
|Turnium Technology Group Inc.
|TSX-V: TTGI
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50405
|UGE International
|TSX-V: UGE / OTCQB: UGEIF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50134
|Urban Infrastructure Group Inc.
|TSX-V: UIG
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50406
|VCI Global Limited
|NASDAQ: VCIG
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50457
|Vinanz
|PRIVATE COMPANY
|1x1s ONLY
|Vox Royalty Corp.
|TSX: VOXR / NASDAQ: VOXR
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50152
|WiSA Technologies, Inc.
|NASDAQ: WISA
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50300
|Wishpond Technologies
|TSX-V: WISH / OTCQX: WPNDF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50167
|Xcel Brands, Inc.
|NASDAQ: XELB
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50166
|Xcyte Digital Corp.
|TSX-V: XCYT
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50149
We would like to thank our VEGAS 2024 sponsors for their support:
Premier Sponsors
Acuitas Investments
Bancroft Capital
Cboe
Lucosky Brookman
Marcum LLP
PULLP
Spartan Capital
SumZero
Gold Sponsors
Alexander Capital
Centurion One Capital
CORE IR
Eventus Advisory Group
FKBR
GeoInvesting.com
Issuer Direct Corporation
Lake Street Capital Markets
Lowenstein Sandler
NSi Insurance Group
Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP
Sophic Capital
The Money Channel NYC
Water Tower Research
Exhibitor Sponsors
1606 Corp.
Adelaide Capital
Assurtrak
B. Riley Securities
Bevilacqua PLLC
The Benchmark Company
Bush & Associates CPA
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Churchwell Insurance Agency
Colonial Stock Transfer
Continental Stock Transfer & Trust
Coral Capital Advisors
Darrow Associates
Edgar Agents
Elev8 New Media
Equisolve
Glendale Securities
Grassi & Associates
Harbor Access
Hayden IR
IMS Investor Relations
Independent Investment Research
JH Darbie & Co.
Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC
Kreit & Chiu CPA LLP
Lytham Partners
MarcumAsia
MMTec (NASDAQ: MTC)
Moody Capital
MZ Group
The Nuvo Group
Odyssey Trust Company
OTC Markets Group
PCG Advisory
PondelWilkinson
Porter LeVay & Rose
Procopio
R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc.
SheppardMullin
Skyline Corporate Communications
SLS Group
Weinberg & Company
About Planet MicroCap
Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia, publishing financial news and events company covering the MicroCap market. Since 1998, Planet MicroCap continues to cultivate an active and engaged community of folks that are interested in learning about and staying ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space. If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup
