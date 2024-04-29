Keynotes, Educational Panels and 96 Companies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS on April 30 - May 2, 2024 at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2024 - Planet MicroCap presents the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS taking place on April 30 - May 2, 2024, where 96 MicroCap public and private companies will be presenting at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Event website: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com

The Planet MicroCap Showcase begins on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 with the "MicroCap Investing Workshop" starting at 12:00pm PST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and key opinion leaders, followed by 96 MicroCap public and private company presentations on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, and 1x1 meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

If you would like to attend and participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here to attend this IN-PERSON CONFERENCE and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

The "MicroCap Investing Workshop" and Full Agenda are available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, the following issuers will be presenting their companies. Below are the webcasting links to view those presentations if you can't attend the showcase live.

Company Exchange: Symbol Webcast Link 22nd Century Group, Inc. NASDAQ: XXII https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50181 Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. NASDAQ: ACHV https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50403 Aclarion, Inc. NASDAQ: ACON https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50174 ADM Endeavors, Inc. OTCQB: ADMQ https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50123 AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. NYSE American: UAVS https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50200 Alico, Inc. NASDAQ: ALCO https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50159 Altigen Communications - "Top Tier Track" Q&A with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com OTCQB: ATGN https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50120 AppTech Payments Corp. NASDAQ: APCX https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50338 Atossa Therapeutics NASDAQ: ATOS https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50195 Beneficient NASDAQ: BENF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50307 Big Watt Digital PRIVATE COMPANY https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50310 BioStem Technologies, Inc. OTC PINK: BSEM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50201 BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. OTCQX: BMNR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50408 BOXABL PRIVATE COMPANY https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50173 Bragg Gaming Group Inc. NASDAQ: BRAG / TSX: BRAG https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50415 Byrna Technologies Inc. NASDAQ: BYRN https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50188 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. NYSE American: CANF / TASE: CANF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50191 Cell Technologies PRIVATE COMPANY https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50178 Checkit PLC LSE: CKT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50179 Cingulate Inc. NASDAQ: CING https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50308 Combat Sports Entertainment PRIVATE COMPANY https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50413 Corero Network Security plc LSE: CNS / OTCQB: DDOSF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50171 Creative Realities, Inc. NASDAQ: CREX https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50150 Crexendo, Inc. - "Top Tier Track" Q&A with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com NASDAQ: CXDO https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50118 Cytta Corp. OTCQB: CYCA https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50306 Damon Motors Inc. PRIVATE COMPANY https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50367 DATA Communications Management - "Top Tier Track" Q&A with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com TSX: DCM / OTCQX: DCMDF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50115 DayDayCook NYSE American: DDC https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50456 DeFi Technologies Inc. NEO: DEFI / OTC: DEFTF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50180 DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. TSX-V: DMGI / OTCQB: DMGGF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50158 Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. NASDAQ: DLPN https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50192 Elutia Inc. NASDAQ: ELUT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50368 Envoy Medical, Inc. NASDAQ: COCH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50121 Fathom Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: FTHM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50404 Fireside Q&A with Biorem and Mathieu Martin, Rivemont MicroCap Fund TSX-V: BRM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50154 Fireside Q&A with BioSyent and Mathieu Martin, Rivemont MicroCap Fund TSX-V: RX https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50153 Fireside Q&A with BQE Water Inc. and Mathieu Martin, Rivemont MicroCap Fund TSX-V: BQE https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50297 Fireside Q&A with Mama's Creations and Ben Claremon, Host of Compounders Podcast NASDAQ: MAMA https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50098 Fireside Q&A with OneSoft Solutions and Mathieu Martin, Rivemont MicroCap Fund TSX-V: OSS / OTCQB: OSSIF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50131 Fireside Q&A with Sabio Holdings Inc. and Mathieu Martin, Rivemont MicroCap Fund TSX-V: SBIO / OTCQX: SABOF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50156 Fireside Q&A with Yerbaé Brands Corp. and Mathieu Martin, Rivemont MicroCap Fund TSX-V: YERB.U / OTCQX: YERBF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50155 First Wave BioPharma, Inc. NASDAQ: FWBI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50293 Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. NASDAQ: FMST / CSE: FAT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50302 FreightCar America, Inc. NASDAQ: RAIL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50295 Galaxy Gaming, Inc. OTCQB: GLXZ https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50296 Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: GREE https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50312 Greystone Logistics, Inc. OTCQB: GLGI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50313 Guardforce AI Co. NASDAQ: GFAI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50162 HEALWELL AI Inc. TSX: AIDX / OTCQX: HWAIF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50168 Heritage Global, Inc. - "Top Tier Track" Q&A with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com NASDAQ: HGBL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50116 Hypha Labs, Inc. OTCQB: DIGP https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50309 Intellistem PRIVATE COMPANY https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50175 Intouch Insight - "Top Tier Track" Q&A with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com TSX-V: INX / OTCQX: INXSF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50114 Issuer Direct Corporation NYSE American: ISDR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50170 Journey Medical Corporation NASDAQ: DERM https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50366 La Rosa Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: LRHC https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50169 Lakeland Industries - "Top Tier Track" Q&A with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com NASDAQ: LAKE https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50117 LiveWorld, Inc. OTC Markets: LVWD https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50304 Longeveron Inc. NASDAQ: LGVN https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50416 LuxUrban Hotels NASDAQ: LUXH 1x1s ONLY McCoy Global, Inc. TSX: MCB https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50151 MGID Inc. PRIVATE COMPANY https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50311 Music Royalties Inc. PRIVATE COMPANY https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50505 MustGrow Biologics Corp. TSX-V: MGRO / OTC: MGROF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50185 NanoVibronix, Inc. NASDAQ: NAOV https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50182 Nephros, Inc. NASDAQ: NEPH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50161 NEXGEL, Inc. NASDAQ: NXGL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50184 Nova Leap Health TSX-V: NLH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50163 Paragon Technologies, Inc. OTC Pink: PGNT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50193 Perfect Corp. NYSE: PERF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50177 Pineapple Financial Inc. NYSE American: PAPL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50299 Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. NASDAQ: POCI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50294 ProPhase Labs NASDAQ: PRPH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50164 Quest Patent Research Corporation OTCQB: QPRC https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50176 RedCloud Technology PRIVATE COMPANY https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50112 Richardson Electronics - "Top Tier Track" Q&A with Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting.com NASDAQ: RELL https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50119 Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. NASDAQ: SPGC https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50198 Shelly Group AD Frankfurt: SLYG https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50122 Shuttle Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: SHPH https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50183 SinglePoint, Inc. CBOE: SING https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50160 Strata Skin Sciences NASDAQ: SSKN https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50402 Tantalus Systems TSX: GRID https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50189 Tego Cyber Inc. OTCQB: TGCB https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50458 Tharimmune, Inc. NASDAQ: THAR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50301 Tonix Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: TNXP https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50506 TruGolf Holdings, Inc. NASDAQ: TRUG https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50430 Turnium Technology Group Inc. TSX-V: TTGI https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50405 UGE International TSX-V: UGE / OTCQB: UGEIF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50134 Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. TSX-V: UIG https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50406 VCI Global Limited NASDAQ: VCIG https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50457 Vinanz PRIVATE COMPANY 1x1s ONLY Vox Royalty Corp. TSX: VOXR / NASDAQ: VOXR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50152 WiSA Technologies, Inc. NASDAQ: WISA https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50300 Wishpond Technologies TSX-V: WISH / OTCQX: WPNDF https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50167 Xcel Brands, Inc. NASDAQ: XELB https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50166 Xcyte Digital Corp. TSX-V: XCYT https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50149

We would like to thank our VEGAS 2024 sponsors for their support:

Premier Sponsors

Acuitas Investments

Bancroft Capital

Cboe

Lucosky Brookman

Marcum LLP

PULLP

Spartan Capital

SumZero

Gold Sponsors

Alexander Capital

Centurion One Capital

CORE IR

Eventus Advisory Group

FKBR

GeoInvesting.com

Issuer Direct Corporation

Lake Street Capital Markets

Lowenstein Sandler

NSi Insurance Group

Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

Sophic Capital

The Money Channel NYC

Water Tower Research

Exhibitor Sponsors

1606 Corp.

Adelaide Capital

Assurtrak

B. Riley Securities

Bevilacqua PLLC

The Benchmark Company

Bush & Associates CPA

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Churchwell Insurance Agency

Colonial Stock Transfer

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust

Coral Capital Advisors

Darrow Associates

Edgar Agents

Elev8 New Media

Equisolve

Glendale Securities

Grassi & Associates

Harbor Access

Hayden IR

IMS Investor Relations

Independent Investment Research

JH Darbie & Co.

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC

Kreit & Chiu CPA LLP

Lytham Partners

MarcumAsia

MMTec (NASDAQ: MTC)

Moody Capital

MZ Group

The Nuvo Group

Odyssey Trust Company

OTC Markets Group

PCG Advisory

PondelWilkinson

Porter LeVay & Rose

Procopio

R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc.

SheppardMullin

Skyline Corporate Communications

SLS Group

Weinberg & Company

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia, publishing financial news and events company covering the MicroCap market. Since 1998, Planet MicroCap continues to cultivate an active and engaged community of folks that are interested in learning about and staying ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space. If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Planet MicroCap

info@snnwire.com

SOURCE: Planet MicroCap

View the original press release on accesswire.com