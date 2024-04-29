Harvest Gold Updates Its Structural Study Over the Mosseau Project in Quebec

Vancouver - Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV: HVG) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress that the Company is making with the structural study of its Mosseau Project located in the Urban Barry region of Quebec.

The structural study incorporates the results of the recent high-resolution helicopter-borne magnetic survey (Figure 1), along with LiDAR data (Figure 2) and the Digital Elevation Model (Figure 3). Other data the Company is analyzing in the structural study includes field geological measurements along with topographic data. The compilation of the various datasets allows the company to trace key shear zones and important cross cutting fault zones across the property (Figure 4). These shear zones and faults are important for focusing gold mineralization within an environment best known for its shear hosted gold deposits.

Harvest Gold Senior Technical Consultant Louis Martin states: "As most of the mineralization identified on the Mosseau property is structurally controlled and related to shear zones, today's release incorporates the available regional datasets, both proprietary and public, to highlight structural features important for hosting gold mineralization. This combination provides us with much better clarity on the key elements of the geological stratigraphy, shear zones and faults which will prove useful in delineating drilling targets."

The next phase of the structural study includes determining which of the currently recognized shear zones and faults are linked to confirmed gold mineralization and assessing the potential strike extension of these promising horizons.

Harvest Gold President and CEO Rick Mark states: "When we took on this large, underexplored property, we understood we needed to first get an aeromagnetic survey done, so that, for the first time at Mosseau, the many bits and pieces of historical data could be assembled, collated, and analyzed. Louis is leading the team and making tremendous progress."

Ongoing compilation work will also update the geology map and identify key mineralized stratigraphic contacts and structures. Once completed, historic diamond drilling data and surface samples will be included to help define lateral extensions of the interpreted mineral horizons, which will provide important information in formulating drilling strategies at Mosseau.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Magnetic (TMI) coverage of Mosseau Project



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: LiDAR (Shadow) coverage of Mosseau Project



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Digital Elevation Model - Mosseau Project



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: Interpreted Structural Features - Mosseau Project

Qualified Person Disclosure

The disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ 364), Qualified Person for Harvest Gold. Mr. Martin serves as a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 329 claims covering 17,539.25 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of Osisko-Gold Fields Windfall Deposit.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

