Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Board Change

Vancouver, April 29, 2024 - Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company"), announces that Non-Executive Director, Warren Gilman, is stepping down from the Board due to other business commitments. Warren will become a Senior Advisor to the Board and remains actively supportive of the Company.

Eduardo Covarrubias, Chairman of Los Andes, commented: "We would like to thank Warren for his invaluable support and time on the Board over the past three years. We are delighted that he has agreed to remain as a key Senior Advisor to the Board allowing us to continue to benefit from his extensive experience and backing."

Warren Gilman, Non-Executive Director, commented: "Los Andes Copper is in the enviable position of owning an advanced stage copper deposit at a time when copper demand is increasing, and a supply deficit is forecast. I am very pleased to continue to support the Company both personally, as a Senior Advisor to the Board, and through Queens Road Capital as it continues to progress the Vizcachitas Project."

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is a development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas Project in Chile. The Company is focused on progressing Vizcachitas, which is located along one of Chile's most prolific copper belts. Vizcachitas is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not controlled by the majors and the Company believes it will be Chile's next major copper mine.

The Project is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 150 kilometres north of Santiago, in an area of very good infrastructure. An independent technical report for the PFS, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available on the Company's SEDAR profile.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

