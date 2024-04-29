G.E.T.T. Gold Announces Proposed Share Consolidation and Grant of Incentive Securities

Brossard (Quebec) - G.E.T.T Gold Inc. ("GETT" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V: GETT), is pleased to announce that its board of directors (the "Board") has authorized a plan to proceed with a consolidation of its outstanding common shares (each, a "Share") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares for each one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Corporation believes that the Consolidation is in the best interests of shareholders as it will allow the Corporation to more adequately finance its operations in the coming months.

As at the date hereof, there are a total of 214,046,143 Shares issued and outstanding. Assuming no other change to the issued and outstanding Shares, if the Consolidation is put into effect, a total of 21,404,614 Shares, subject to adjustments for rounding, would be issued and outstanding.

Furthermore, G.E.T.T. announces that its Board has approved a grant of an aggregate of 9,286,551 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain directors, officers, consultants, and advisors of the Corporation, in accordance with the Corporation's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive one Share, or a cash payment equal to the equivalent for one Share, following the vesting period of the RSUs. The RSUs awarded will fully vest on the first anniversary of the date of grant. All the forgoing RSUs are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreement, and the requirements of the Exchange.

About G.E.T.T Gold

G.E.T.T Gold is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. G.E.T.T Gold also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining method.

The company's growth strategy is based on:

• The commercialization and deployment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

• Increasing the value of mining assets through the implementation of its technology; and

• The acquisition and development of precious metal deposits with the objective of producing revenue from such assets.

