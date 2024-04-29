Panther Minerals Announces Increase in Size of Private Placement to Up to $2,000,000

Vancouver - Panther Minerals Inc. ("Panther Minerals" or the "Company") (CSE: PURR) (OTC: GLIOF) (FWB: 2BC) ) is pleased to announce its intention to increase the size of its previously announced on April 10, 2024 non-brokered private placement of common shares in the authorized structure of the Company at price of $0.20 per share (each, a "Share") from a target amount of up to C$1,000,000 to a target amount of up to C$2,000,000 (the "Private Placement") due to an increased interest by investors to participate in the Private Placement.

All Shares issued as part of the Private Placement will be subject to a standard four-months and one day hold period from the date of issue. The Company may close the offering in one or more tranches. Panther will use the proceeds from the Private Placement for exploration expenses on the Company's mineral projects, including the Boulder Creek property and general working capital purposes. Insider participation in the Private Placement is not anticipated at this time. The Company may pay finder's fees on a portion of the Private Placement, subject to compliance with the policies of the Canadian Exchange and applicable securities legislation.

About Panther Minerals Inc.

Panther Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its North American project portfolio. For more information please visit: www.pantherminerals.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Robert Birmingham Chief Executive Officer

Head Office Suite 600-1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 3V7

Telephone +1 (604) 416 0569

Website www.pantherminerals.ca

Email info@pantherminerals.ca

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" information that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future expectations and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking information. When used in this news release, this information may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other terminology. This information reflects current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speaks only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the intention to complete the Private Placement; and the future plans of the Company, business plans, objectives and strategy. Forward-looking statements are inherently risky and the information and plans disclosed therein may not come to fruition as contemplated or at all.

Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances. Additional information is available in the Corporation's Management Discussion and Analysis, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

