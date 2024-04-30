Gold Resource Corporation Will Reschedule Release of Its First Quarter 2024 Results

Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") announced today that it is postponing the release of its first quarter 2024 financial results to allow for sufficient time to complete the first quarter audit procedures.

The preliminary results announced on April 15, 2024, remain unchanged. The conference call will be hosted on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Mountain Time).

The conference call will be recorded and posted on the Company's website later in the day following the conclusion of the call. Following prepared remarks, Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alberto Reyes, Chief Operating Officer and Chet Holyoak, Chief Financial Officer will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session. There are two ways to join the conference call.

To join the conference via webcast, please click on the following link: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=617944F2-FF66-4B11-A082-3804BF9CF029

To join the call via telephone, please use the following dial-in details:

Participant Toll Free: +1 (800) 717-1738

International: +1 (289) 514-5100

Conference ID: 45398

Please connect to the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time using one of the connection options listed above.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. The company's focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the Don David mine and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.

