Hispania Resources Announces Year End Financial Results and Update

Toronto, April 29, 2024 - Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or, the "Company"), a mineral exploration company focused on Spain, filed its Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Spain Administration

Hispania has filed all requisite paperwork for the refund of the Value Added Tax payments it has made with Taxation Authorities in Spain for the year ended December 31, 2023, and will advise on these returns as they arrive to the Company. Hispania also expects to make a transfer tax and environmental bond payment to the administration of Castilla y Leon this week; as well as a payment of mining duties to Extremadura. The Company is pleased to report that all other administrative works for each project have been completed and are up to date.

Corporate Awareness

Hispania also announces that it has engaged Shore Thing Media, LLC ("STM") to co-ordinate with Company management regarding marketing ideas, re-distribution of press releases and memorandum describing the Company's business together with such other materials as may be reasonably required for marketing of the Company. The agreement is for a 2-month term commencing April 29, 2024, with a cost of USD $50,000, payable at the conclusion of the engagement. The principal of STM is Michael McTigue. STM and its principals are arm's length to the Company. No stock options are being granted to STM under the terms of its engagement, and to the knowledge of the Company, STM does not own any common shares or other securities of the Company. The fees payable to STM will be paid from the working capital of the Company.

About Hispania Resources Inc.

Hispania Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on mining opportunities in Spain. Hispania is currently focused on developing 3 core assets across Spain, including the copper, zinc project Otero, the formerly producing tin project Lumbrales and the copper, zinc Puebla de la Reina project. The management of Hispania contains industry veterans who have more than 120 years of mineral exploration and production experience in multiple jurisdictions and have successfully managed multiple international mining companies. This includes in Spain, where some of the team was responsible for the founding and building of Iberian Minerals with the continued support of the local and regional governments, including the well-developed and sophisticated transportation and mining infrastructure.

For more information on Hispania Resources Inc., visit: http://HispaniaResources.com/.

Contact Information

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

Norman Brewster - Chief Executive Officer

Norm@HispaniaResources.com

(416) 970-3223

Rahim Allani - Director

Rahim@HispaniaResources.com

(416) 457-0549

