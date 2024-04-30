Menü Artikel
Centamin PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

02:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

PERTH, April 30, 2024 - Centamin Plc ("Centamin" or "the Company")(LSE:CEY),(TSX:CEE) In accordance with FCA Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company's total issued share capital comprise of 1,161,082,695 ordinary shares of no-par value, each carrying one voting right. The Company does not currently hold any shares in treasury, therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 1,161,082,695.

Shareholders may use 1,161,082,695 ordinary shares as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin Plc
Michael Stoner, Head of Corporate
investor@centaminplc.com

FTI Consulting
Ben Brewerton / Sara Powell / Nick Hennis
+442037271000
centamin@fticonsulting.com

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin Plc



View the original press release on accesswire.com


