Centamin PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

PERTH, April 30, 2024 - Centamin Plc ("Centamin" or "the Company")(LSE:CEY),(TSX:CEE) In accordance with FCA Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company's total issued share capital comprise of 1,161,082,695 ordinary shares of no-par value, each carrying one voting right. The Company does not currently hold any shares in treasury, therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 1,161,082,695.
Shareholders may use 1,161,082,695 ordinary shares as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
This announcement contains ongoing regulated information
FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:
Centamin Plc Michael Stoner, Head of Corporate investor@centaminplc.com
FTI Consulting Ben Brewerton / Sara Powell / Nick Hennis +442037271000 centamin@fticonsulting.com
LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
Company No: 109180
