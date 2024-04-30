Bayridge Engages TerraLogic for 2024 Exploration Program at Athabasca Basin Properties

Vancouver, April 30, 2024 - Bayridge Resources Corp. (CSE: BYRG) ("Bayridge" or the "Company"), an emerging uranium and lithium exploration company, is pleased to announce the Company has engaged TerraLogic Exploration Inc. ("TerraLogic"), of Cranbrook, BC, to facilitate the 2024 exploration and development work programs on the Company's Waterbury East and Constellation uranium projects in Saskatchewan's prolific Athabasca Basin.

The 1,337 ha Waterbury East project is located 25 km northeast of the Cigar Lake Mine in the northeastern Athabasca Basin region. Geophysical surveys have identified a 7km long conductivity corridor where mid-2000s drilling highlighted faulted and altered basement rock with local uranium enrichment. Large sections of this corridor remain untested.

The 11,142 ha Constellation project is located 60 km south of the present-day Athabasca Basin edge in an area of significant exploration activity for basement hosted uranium. Historic airborne radiometric, electromagnetic, and magnetic surveys identified electromagnetic conductors associated with magnetic lows.

"We are excited to partner with TerraLogic for our upcoming 2024 work programs at Waterbury East and Constellation," commented Bayridge CEO Saf Dhillon. "TerraLogic has already submitted our drilling permit for Waterbury East and is currently soliciting bids for upcoming VTEM surveys at both projects," he continued. "TerraLogic has proven technical expertise and a long track record of First Nations engagement, critical to exploration in the Athabasca Basin," he concluded.

R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC) and a consultant to the Company, is the Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

About TerraLogic Exploration Inc.

TerraLogic Exploration Inc. is a dynamic and innovative company that provides a full spectrum of mineral exploration consulting services to the mineral exploration industry ranging from permitting through to surveying / prospecting, drilling and resource modelling. TerraLogic has been operating mineral exploration projects in North America since 2004. Since then, TerraLogic has successfully managed hundreds of exploration programs including numerous uranium focused projects in the Athabasca Basin.

About Bayridge Resources Corp.

Bayridge Resources Corp. is a mining exploration company that currently operates the Sharpe Lake property, a lithium exploration project in Ontario. The Company also has an interest in two uranium exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, which were optioned from Canalaska Uranium Corp.

