C2C Metals Stakes Uranium Claims in the Prolific Uravan District, Utah

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2024 - C2C Metals Corp. (CSE: CTOC) (the "Company" or "C2C") today reports the acquisition, through staking, of the Sun Uranium Project located in easternmost Utah between the prolific Uravan, Lisbon Valley and La Sal Uranium Districts. The Sun Uranium Project was identified through research of proprietary mineral databases. The Company also advises that Jason Bagg, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Tuesday April 30th, 2024 at the Uranium, Battery and Precious Metals Investor Conference | Virtual Investor Conferences.

Significant highlights include:

The Sun Uranium Property consists of 120 claims, covering almost 4 square miles, located approximately 40 miles southeast of Moab, Utah;

1950's exploration at the Sun Uranium Project included 23 drill holes by New Jersey Zinc with good grade uranium and vanadium mineralization from the Salt Wash sandstone, the host of most uranium production from the La Sal and Uravan Districts;

Historical shallow drilling was conducted adjacent to mineralized outcrops that extend below surface. Planned exploration will focus upon uranium exploration in the Salt Wash sandstone, along trend, from the successful previous drilling;

The combined Uravan District of western Colorado, the Lisbon Valley and La Sal Districts of eastern Utah, produced more than 150+ million pounds of uranium plus hundreds of millions of pounds of vanadium;

Utah is an Agreement State, which provides state-controlled permitting as devolved from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission resulting in expected shorter permitting timelines.

To view maps of the Sun Uranium Project, please visit: https://bit.ly/3UiVuxQ.

The Sun Uranium Project

The uranium-vanadium mineralization at the Sun Uranium Project is hosted in the Salt Wash Sandstone as originally discovered in outcrops along the erosional edge of a mesa. These Salt Wash deposits differ from both the roll-type uranium deposits of Wyoming and the tabular-type deposits of New Mexico because of the universal association of vanadium with the uranium.

A small part of the area covered by the Sun Uranium Project has seen historical drilling and sampling, as recorded in a written report by the New Jersey Zinc Company1, together with other historical supporting information. Historic drilling in 1954, of 23 holes less than 100 feet in depth, from a very small area near the outcrop included 10 "definite ore" grade uranium intercepts ranging from 0.15% U 3 O 8 to 1.50% U 3 O 8 . An early non-compliant historical resource estimate made using data from the 23 drill holes was 32,100 lbs. U 3 O 8 , at an average grade of 0.20% U 3 O 8 .*

1 Westcoat, George J., Consultant, 1954, "Memorandum report on 104 Sinder and Sunset mineral claims, Grease Wood Canyon District, San Juan County, Utah".

Other historical exploration included a 243 lb. open cut bulk sample that assayed 0.44% U 3 O 8 and 1.08% V 2 O 5 . A 2.5 ft long channel sample was collected from a short adit near the open cut and provided average weighted chemical values of 0.62 % U 3 O 8 and 1.25% V 2 O 5, as assayed by Climax Uranium Company, a major historical uranium producer.

George Westcoat, a consultant to New Jersey Zinc, reported: "Mineral outcrops were observed at several places along the rims of the Morrison Formation." The consultant further recommended: "From the small amount of exploration done thus far, that a much more extensive exploration program be instituted." His recommendations included further drilling to a depth of at least 200 ft.

In addition to historic drilling and sampling, seven radiometric anomalies were later identified within the area of the Sun Uranium Project in an airborne radiometric survey flown by the U.S. Atomic Energy Agency.

*A Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) has not done sufficient work to verify the historical drilling data. Additional work, including drilling and logging will be required to confirm and update the historical drilling and logging data, including a review of data integrity, assumptions, parameters, methods, and testing. Historical exploration data do not meet reporting requirements as prescribed under NI 43-101. C2C is not treating the historical data as current and it should not be relied upon.

The technical content concerning the Property in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Douglas H. Underhill, CPG, Chief Geologist for C2C Metals Corp., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

C2C Metals is a mineral exploration company which holds a portfolio of uranium, gold and copper projects in the United States and Canada. C2C Metals is focused on acquiring conventional uranium assets in the United States while maintaining a portfolio of advanced gold and copper assets in Canada.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expected", "will be", "anticipated", "may" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to: the completion of the name change. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

