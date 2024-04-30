Andean Precious Metals Provides Notice of First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Toronto, April 30, 2024 - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") will report its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results after market close on Monday, May 13, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 9:00 am ET to discuss the results.

Participants may join the conference call via webcast or through the following dial-in numbers:

Participants may listen to the webcast by registering on our website at www.andeanpm.com or via the following link https://www.gowebcasting.com/13321.

Participants may also listen to the conference call by calling North American toll free 1-844-763-8274, or 1-647-484-8814 outside of the U.S. or Canada.

An archived reply of the webcast will be available for 90 days at: https://www.gowebcasting.com/13321 or the Company website at www.andeanpm.com.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolomé project in Potosí, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

For more information, please contact:

Amanda Mallough

Director, Investor Relations

amallough@andeanpm.com

T: +1 647-463-7808

Anna Speyer

National Capital Markets

aspeyer@national.ca

T: +1 416-848-1376

