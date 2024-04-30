Mason Resources Underscores Black Swan Graphene's Launch Of Graphene-enhanced Commercial Masterbatches

TORONTO, April 30, 2024 - Mason Resources Inc. ("Mason") (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF), a Canadian corporation focused on seeking investment opportunities, congratulates Black Swan Graphene on the successful launch of their groundbreaking Graphene-Enhanced Commercial Masterbatches.

Black Swan's graphene enhanced masterbatch products, GraphCore, offer price-performance improvements without any supply chain disruption and are available in volume both directly from Black Swan or through globally represented value-added distributors: Thomas Swan & Co LTD, Gerdau Graphene, and Hubron International. Black Swan is now carrying out external industrial trials in masterbatch in a range of different polymers, including TPU, Nylon (PA6/66), PLA, HDPE, LDPE, PET, PC & PP. Please enquire for availability. Technical data sheets and performance metrics are available at https://blackswangraphene.com/products/.

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene. Black Swan aims to leverage the low cost and green hydroelectricity of the province of Québec as well as the proximity of the province's emerging graphite industry in order to establish an integrated supply chain, reduce overall costs, and accelerate the deployment of graphene usage. On March 27, 2023, Black Swan, Nationwide Engineering Research and Development Ltd. and Arup Group Ltd. ("Arup") announced strategic partnerships, establishing a fully integrated supply chain, and providing a turnkey solution for the construction and concrete industries. Arup is a multinational engineering consultancy headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with 18,000 experts working across 140 countries. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. ("Thomas Swan") over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record and has been at the forefront of graphene innovation.

For more information, please visit: www.blackswangraphene.com

Black Swan Graphene Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President & Chief Executive Officer

About Mason Resources Inc.

Mason Resources Inc. is a Canadian investment corporation focused on the natural resource sector seeking to make strategic investments primarily in battery-related metals, precious and base metals, and green technologies.

The Company holds a significant ownership in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSX-V: NOU) (NYSE: NMG), a graphite development company in Quebec, Canada with multi-year offtakes from Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. and General Motors Holdings LLC.

The Company also is the largest shareholder of Black Swan Graphene Inc. (TSX-V: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF), a pioneer of large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance, low-cost graphene products. These innovations target diverse industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, and Li-ion batteries.

Mason Resources Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors

Peter Damouni, President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information". Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to Mason's holding of the NMG shares, risks related to the development of NMG's projects, risks related to Black Swan's business, risk related to the failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with the industry; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of feasibility studies, and the possibility that future results will not be consistent with Mason's expectations; risks related to commodity prices fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to Mason's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Mason's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Mason does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Actual events or results could differ materially from Mason's expectations or projections.

