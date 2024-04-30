Gratomic Retains Government Liaison Consultant

TORONTO, April 30, 2024 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT", or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) is pleased to announce that it has retained Mr. Ndelineekela Helao Shivolo as a government liaison consultant to assist and strengthen the Company's relationship with the Government of the Republic of Namibia in respect of the Company's Aukam Graphite Project in Namibia.

Ndelineekela Helao Shivolo is a seasoned geoscientist, registered with the Geoscience Council of Namibia and a proud member of the Geological Society of Namibia. With over a decade of diverse experience spanning both the Public and Private Sectors, Ndelineekela Helao Shivolo brings a wealth of expertise in geology, mineral exploration, and business management to the table.

Beginning Ndelineekela Helao Shivolo's illustrious career in the private sector focused on mineral exploration, where they gained invaluable insights into the complexities of geological surveying and analysis. This foundational experience transitioned seamlessly into the public sector, specifically within the Ministry of Mines and Energy. Over a decade of dedicated service within the Mining Department of the Ministry, Ndelineekela Helao Shivolo played a pivotal role in shaping policy and regulation.

During this tenure, Ndelineekela Helao Shivolo provided crucial geological and geotechnical support services, guiding mineral rights applications to fruition. Their commitment to fostering development was evident in the optimization of support for small-scale miners, achieved through strategic collaborations with government agencies, private entities, and development partners.

Ndelineekela Helao Shivolo boasts a comprehensive skill set encompassing Geology, Mineral Rights Applications, Small Scale Mining, Business Development, and Project Management among others. Their academic credentials include a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management and Administration from the prestigious Stellenbosch Business School, Western Cape, South Africa (2024). Additionally, holds a Certificate in Leadership in Extractives and African Development (LEADS) from the University of Cape Town (2020), reflecting their commitment to sustainable development practices within the extractive industries.

Educationally, Ndelineekela Helao Shivolo holds a Bachelor of Science Honors in Geology from the University of Namibia, Windhoek, Namibia (2011), complemented by certificates in Mineral Processing Technology from the Central Metallurgical Research and Development Institute (CMRDI), Cairo, Egypt (2016), and Introduction to Mining Engineering from the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa (2015).

As a full-time entrepreneur in the Agriculture, Energy, and Mining sectors, Ndelineekela Helao Shivolo continues to make strides in forging synergies between the private and public sectors. Their ability to navigate complex regulatory landscapes, drive business growth, and foster meaningful stakeholder relationships underscores Ndelineekela Helao Shivolo's dedication to excellence in all endeavors.

Ndelineekela Helao Shivolo has been granted 1,000,000 options exercisable at CAD $0.20 for five years as partial consideration for their engagement as a consultant to the Company.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company aims to become a leading graphite supplier and to secure a strong position in the electric vehicle battery supply chain through the development of its flagship Aukam graphite mine and ongoing exploration at the Capim Grosso property. The Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities that show the potential to produce the specific flake size and purity required for active anodes.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its suitability as anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in the desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will share results as they become available.

On the January 25, 2023 Gratomic announced that it had entered into a LOI with Graphex Technologies to supply graphite through existing facilities and develop a downstream processing facility in the continental US.

Gratomic has entered into a collaborative agreement with Forge Nano to use its patented atomic layer technology (ALD) to coat of spherical graphite required in lithium-ion batteries.

Forward Looking Statements:

