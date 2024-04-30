World Copper Announces Changes to Their Board of Directors

Vancouver, April 30, 2024 - World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE:7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company").

Appointment of Gordon Neal, Keith Henderson and Jonathan Lotz as Directors

The Company announces the appointment of Messrs. Gordon Neal, Keith Henderson and Jonathan Lotz as directors of the Company effective April 24, 2024, and the resignations of Messrs. Patrick Burns and Roberto Fréraut as directors. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Burns and Mr. Fréraut for their invaluable contributions to the board, they will remain with the Company as advisors.

Gordon Neal

As previously reported on January 23, 2024, Mr. Neal is a distinguished professional in the metals and mining industry, with a comprehensive background in capital markets, corporate governance, finance, and investor relations. In his most recent executive tenure as the CEO & Director of Tincorp Metals Inc., Mr. Neal demonstrated strategic leadership and industry acumen. His career is marked by a series of prestigious roles, including President of New Pacific Metals Corp., Vice President of Corporate Development at both Mag Silver Corp. and Silvercorp Metals Inc. His governance and strategic insights have also been instrumental on the boards of companies such as Falco Resources Ltd., Balmoral Resources Ltd., Americas Petrogas, Inc., Rock Gate Capital, LLC, and Wealth Minerals ltd. . Mr. Neal's career is a testament to his relentless drive, versatile skills, and unwavering commitment to excellence in every endeavor he undertakes. His contributions have not only shaped his companies but have also had a lasting impact on the industries he has been a part of.

Previously to his work in the metals industry Mr. Neal founded Neal McInerney Investor Relations in 1991, demonstrating his entrepreneurial acumen. Under his leadership, the firm achieved remarkable growth by successfully marketing over $4 billion in debt and equity financings, ascending to become Canada's second-largest full-service investor relations firm with a presence in Vancouver, Toronto, and Los Angeles.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Mr. Neal has made significant contributions to public service, notably as a senior communications adviser in the office of the Prime Minister of Canada, highlighting his adeptness in high-level communication strategies and policy advising.

Keith Henderson

Mr. Henderson has 30 years' global experience in the mineral exploration industry throughout Africa, Europe, and North and South America. He was educated in Europe, graduating with B.Sc. (Hons) and M.Sc. in geology and has extensive experience in multiple mineral deposit types and commodities. Keith worked with Anglo American Exploration in Europe and North America, leading a number of exploration projects and ultimately, he was appointed project manager for Anglo Coal as the company made its first entry into Canada. In 2007, Keith joined Cardero Resource Corp. as Executive Vice-President, where he played a critical role in advancing the Pampa de Pongo deposit through a positive scoping study and ultimate sale for US$100 million cash. He was formerly President & CEO at Dorato Resources and is currently President & CEO at Velocity Minerals Inc. (TSXV: VLC) and Latin Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMS).

Jonathan Lotz

Mr. Lotz is the senior lawyer and the founder of Lotz & Company. Prior to Lotz & Company, Mr. Lotz worked as a partner at the international law firm, Heenan Blaikie LLP, where he headed the firm's Vancouver corporate securities and mining practices. He has represented public and private companies in all aspects of corporate and securities matters, and has acted for a variety of clients in different sectors in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. Mr. Lotz is a member of the Bars of British Columbia and New York, and holds a B.Comm and LL.B from the University of British Columbia.

ABOUT WORLD COPPER LTD.

World Copper Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a Canadian resource company focused on the exploration and development of its copper porphyry projects: Escalones and Cristal in Chile, and Zonia in Arizona. Two of these projects have estimated resources with significant soluble copper mineralization, and each has additional copper porphyry targets with exciting potential to expand the resource base.

