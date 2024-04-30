Molten Metals Agrees to Sell Slovakian Assets and Proposes Share Consolidation

Vancouver, April 30, 2024 - Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: MOLT; FSE: Y44) announces that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") to sell its Slovakian mining assets to an arm's length private company in consideration for $85,000 and a royalty of one percent on production revenue. The agreement provides that the Company will have the right to sell the royalty to the purchaser after one year and prior to three years from the date of the Agreement for $162,800, and thereafter the purchaser will have the right to acquire the royalty for $285,000 prior to production. The Company is continuing to focus on its West Gore property located in Nova Scotia, Canada, and is seeking other opportunities.

The Company further announces a proposed share consolidation in the range of ten (10) existing shares to fifty (50) existing shares for each consolidated share, subject to obtaining any necessary shareholder approval. Further details will be announced in subsequent news releases in the coming weeks.

About Molten Metals Corp

Molten Metals is developing Antimony & Antimony-Gold mine projects. Antimony is a critical element with many industrial applications, including ammunition and fire retardants. The upcoming potential new usage is in the mass-storage devices i.e. molten-salt batteries. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com or by telephone at 778.918.2261.

Brooklyn Reed Corporate Secretary Molten Metals Corp. 778.918.2261

Email: brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com

