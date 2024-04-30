Westhaven Appoints Fraser Maccorquodale as Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2024 - Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Fraser MacCorquodale as a Technical Advisor.



Mr. MacCorquodale served as the General Manager of Exploration at Newcrest Mining Ltd. ("Newcrest") from 2008 to 2023. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in formulating and executing Newcrest's growth strategy, overseeing the development of a world-class exploration team and establishing a robust growth portfolio. His extensive experience spans 35 years in global gold and copper exploration, encompassing expertise in near-mine, brownfield and greenfield exploration across diverse cultural and geographical landscapes including Australia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Western Canada, the United States of America, Ecuador and Chile.

Fraser MacCorquodale states, "Westhaven has been highly successful over last few years in making several discoveries within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt. I look forward to working with the team in the search for the next generation of discoveries and to advance their existing prospects, including the exciting Shovelnose deposit."

Gareth Thomas, President and CEO, of Westhaven states, "We are very fortunate to have someone of Mr. MacCorquodale's caliber join the Westhaven team. The ability to attract an exploration professional with Fraser's expertise and experience in low-sulphidation epithermal projects demonstrates the quality of the Shovelnose Gold Property asset / discovery. His insights will be a valuable addition to our technical team and will contribute towards expanding the property wide gold-silver resources not only on Shovelnose but on all four of our properties across the Spences Bridge Gold Belt."

Westhaven has granted 200,000 incentive stock options to a consultant. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of 25 cents per share, are valid for a five-year period from the date of grant and are subject to regulatory approval. The company's stock option plan allows for the issuance of up to 10 per cent of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As a result of this grant, the company has 13,535,000 stock options issued, representing 9.1 per cent of the issued and outstanding share capital.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada's newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven's website at www.westhavengold.com