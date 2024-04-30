Century Lithium Unveils Robust Feasibility Study Results for Clayton Valley Lithium Project
Century Lithium CEO Bill Willoughby joined Steve Darling from Proactive to reveal the highly promising outcomes of its extensive 43-101 Feasibility Study conducted on its flagship Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. The company's comprehensive analysis underscores a compelling future for the project, driven by a proposed three-phase production plan set to yield an average annual output of 34,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate.
Backed by over two years of rigorous testing at the company's Pilot Plant, the Feasibility Study presents a solid foundation for the project's viability. Notably, the Mineral Resource Estimate encompasses Measured and Indicated resources totaling a substantial 1,207.33 million tonnes, boasting an average grade of 957 parts per million lithium. This translates to a remarkable lithium content of 1.155 million tonnes or 6.148 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent.
CEO Bill Willoughby highlighted key financial metrics, affirming the project's attractiveness. With a projected 40-year mine life, the Phase 1 Capital Cost stands at $1.537 billion, facilitating a production capacity of 13,000 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate equivalent. Moreover, the project boasts a commendably low operating cost, with $8,223 per tonne of Li2CO3 produced or $2,766 per tonne after sales of surplus sodium hydroxide.
The Feasibility Study further underscores the project's financial strength, with an after-tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 17.1% and an after-tax net present value (NPV) of $3.01 billion at an 8% discount rate. These figures are based on price assumptions of $24,000 per tonne for Li2CO3 and $600 per dry metric tonne for NaOH.
With the completion of the Feasibility Study, Century Lithium is now poised to shift its focus towards engineering and permitting activities. Simultaneously, the company is actively engaging with government agencies, strategic partners, and other stakeholders to secure funding, maximizing value for its shareholders in line with the promising findings outlined in the study.
