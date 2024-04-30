Standard Uranium set to begin inaugural drill program on Canary Project
Standard Uranium Vice President of Exploration Sean Hillacre joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announced that drilling and mobilization plans have been finalized for the inaugural drill program on the 7,302-hectare Canary Project. Under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Mamba Exploration, the project is poised for significant exploration activity.
Hillacre explained that Mamba Exploration holds a three-year option to earn a 75% interest in the Canary Project by funding exploration expenditures. The inaugural drill program, set to commence soon, will see the deployment of 1,000-1,500 meters of drilling across 3-4 drill holes. These holes will target shallow high-grade unconformity-related uranium mineralization.
The drilling plans involve helicopter-supported diamond drilling, focusing on high-priority unconformity-related uranium targets refined by the Company's geophysical work completed in 2022. The ideal unconformity and basement target zones on the Project lie within approximately 200-350 meters below the surface. Notably, one diamond drill will concentrate on the highest-priority target area along the northern electromagnetic anomaly, investigating a significant resistivity anomaly coincident with modeled VTEM conductors for the first time.
With these comprehensive drill plans in place, Standard Uranium is positioned to advance exploration efforts at the Canary Project, aiming to unlock its uranium potential and drive value for stakeholders.
