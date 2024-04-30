Hanstone Gold Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Doc Property Mineral Resource Estimate

Vancouver - Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSX.V:HANS) (FRA:HGO) (the "Company" or "Hanstone"), is pleased to announce that the Company has filed an independent Technical Report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") supporting the previously announced gold and silver Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") (reported in the Company's news release dated March 21, 2024)

The Technical Report, titled " Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate Of The Doc Gold-Silver Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada " can be found on the Company's website at www.hanstonegold.com and under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The MRE, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

Doc Property Highlights:

The Inferred MRE contains 114,000 ounces of gold and 488,000 ounces of silver, or 120,000 ounces of gold equivalent.

The MRE exhibits excellent continuity through a wide range of AuEq cut-off grades up to 10 g/t AuEq with a likely elevated working cut-off at 7 g/t AuEq yielding a grade of 15.87 g/t AuEq

Previous geophysical work identified parallel vein structures giving the MRE excellent upside future potential (see Company website www.hanstonegold.com/doc-1)

Metallurgical test work achieved an overall gold recovery of 95.3% (see news release dated February 8th, 2023 "Hanstone Receives Preliminary Metallurgical Results with Gold Recoveries up to 95.3% at the Doc Property, British Columbia")

Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, President of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. and independent Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this disclosure.

About the DOC Gold Project

The DOC Gold Project covers 8 mineral claims covering 1,704 hectares in northwestern British Columbia. The Project is located approximately 70 kilometres north of Stewart, BC, and is accessible by a 45 minute helicopter flight from the helipad located in Stewart, BC. Trails provide excellent access to all major locations on the Property.

About Hanstone Gold Corp

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% earn-in option on the 1,704-hectare Doc Project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project. Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production.

