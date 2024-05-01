Menü Artikel
Centamin PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

02:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

PERTH, May 1, 2024 - Centamin announces that the 2021 share awards under the Company's shareholder approved Remuneration Policy and Performance Share Plan ("PSP") have partially (31.29%) vested.

The share awards are for ordinary shares of nil par value in the Company. As per the PSP, awards carry the right to dividend equivalents on the shares that vested.

For more details on the Company's long term incentive plans, including performance conditions of the PSP, please refer to the Remuneration Report within the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts, available on the Company's website https://www.centamin.com/annual-report-2023/.

DIRECTOR/PDMR NOTIFICATIONS

In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the Company makes the below notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

All vested shares (net of tax) will be held by the Directors for a further two-year period and these shares will be retained towards the Company's in-employment and post-employment share ownership guidelines detailed in the 2023 Remuneration Report. Disposals referred to in this announcement are to cover tax liabilities on the vested share awards.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin Plc

Michael Stoner, Head of Corporate

investor@centaminplc.com

FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton / Sara Powell / Nick Hennis

+442037271000

centamin@fticonsulting.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Martin Horgan
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director - Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Centamin Plc
b) LEI LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN JE00B5TT1872
b) Nature of the transaction Vested share awards that were granted on 30 April 2021 under the terms of the Company's Performance Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
Nil 203,385
d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price

203,385 CEY shares

Nil
e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-30
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Martin Horgan
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director - Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Centamin Plc
b) LEI LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN JE00B5TT1872
b) Nature of the transaction Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.2253 95,783
d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price

95,783 CEY shares

£1.2253
e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-30
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Ross Jerrard
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director - Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Centamin Plc
b) LEI LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN JE00B5TT1872
b) Nature of the transaction Vested share awards that were granted on 30 April 2021 under the terms of the Company's Performance Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
Nil 178,353
d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price

178,353 CEY shares

Nil
e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-30
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Amr Hassouna
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status PDMR - Country Manager (Egypt)
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Centamin Plc
b) LEI LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN JE00B5TT1872
b) Nature of the transaction Vested share awards that were granted on 30 April 2021 under the terms of the Company's Performance Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
Nil 37,548
d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price

37,548 CEY shares

Nil
e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-30
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

-END-

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin Plc



View the original press release on accesswire.com


