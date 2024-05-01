Canter Resources Advances Gravel Work and Provides Geoprobe Drilling Update at Columbus

Vancouver, May 1, 2024 - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 601) ("Canter" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has commenced gravel transport and stockpiling (see Image 1) in preparation for well drilling at its Columbus Lithium-Boron Project (the "Project", or "Columbus") located near Tonopah, Nevada. The gravel work is being completed by local contractor, Merritt Construction, concurrent with the ongoing Geoprobe drill campaign that is approaching the halfway mark with four (4) holes now completed (see Images 2-3).

"Our field activities continue to ramp up with our first phase of gravel work commencing concurrent with our Geoprobe drilling, so our technical group can oversee both contractors simultaneously. I'm pleased to report that the Company's ongoing 10-hole Geoprobe campaign has encountered two distinct aquifer zones within the upper 30 metres at Columbus," commented Canter CEO, Joness Lang. "We have collected two brine samples at similar depths in each hole across a north-south strike length of 1.2 kilometres to-date and hope to see this pattern continue as we aim to demonstrate lateral continuity of these shallow brine generating layers."

The Company is targeting anomalous lithium, boron and potassium mineralization in both the sedimentary clays (see Image 2) and shallow brine units (see Image 3) from this first phase of shallow Geoprobe drilling. There are distinct differences in composition between the two brine generating zones encountered to-date, with the upper zone at approximately 10-metre depth returning a darker brine within a relatively confined zone and a second significantly broader zone yielding a nearly clear brine at depths between 15-25 metres. The Company's larger-scale target at Columbus remains for testing at greater depths where lithium and boron enriched brines are likely to follow subvertical structures, trap and concentrate; however, the Geoprobe drilling accomplishes multiple objectives by providing valuable geologic and geochemical subsurface profiling across a greater lateral footprint while testing for lithium and boron mineralization within the shallow conductive layers produced by previous MT surveys (see press release dated March 20, 2024).

The 10-hole program is expected to take approximately one more week to complete, with results and interpretations from the Geoprobe program to be released once assays are received and vetted by the Company's technical personnel. The Company is following strict QA/QC protocol and procedures for brine sampling (see QA/QC section for more information).

The initial phase of gravel work is expected to also conclude later this week with a total of 1,500 cubic yards of gravel being stockpiled at a designated site at the Project. Once the Company has completed its Geoprobe drilling it will turn its attention to drill site preparations for the first planned exploration well.





Image 1: Merritt Construction arriving with gravel sourced from BLM community pit.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10112/207540_9e63c370c4878922_001full.jpg





Image 2: Sampling sleeves and material from the top ten feet of Geoprobe hole CB24-013G (left).

Image 3: Hydrogeologist on site handling brine sample collected from hole CB24-013G at a depth of approximately 20 metre (right).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10112/207540_9e63c370c4878922_002full.jpg

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Once a favourable lithology depth has been encountered, the advancement of the borehole is paused to commence groundwater sampling. Care is taken so the hole does not advance past the target zone before sampling. A drive-point screen sampler is then driven into the formation at the bottom of the borehole, and the protective sheath around the screen is pulled up to expose the screen. Groundwater is then lifted to the surface using a 20 to 50 mL stainless steel bailer with a check valve, which rests flush within the screen sampler. Approximately two initial bails are lifted to purge the sample depth, and general geochemical parameters (Temperature, pH, TDS, and Specific Conductivity) are measured and recorded from each bail. Sampling using the bailer continues to obtain the necessary 350 mL of groundwater for sampling. All bailed groundwater is collected in a separate container to blend the sample prior to filling the sample bottles, and a second suite of general geochemical parameters of the blended sample is recorded. The sample set consists of one 250 mL bottle filled to the brim, and two additional 250 mL bottles filled to at least 50 mL. No field filtering occurs. The bailer line is kept clean during each lift to prevent contamination of the samples.

Implementing effective QA/QC procedures is important to ensure the accuracy and reliability of collected data. By implementing appropriate QA/QC procedures, the reliability and accuracy of collected data is enhanced, improving the overall quality of the Project's results and interpretations. All groundwater samples are handled under chain of custody (COC) protocol using laboratory supplied forms to record who is in possession of the samples. Samples are stored cold, on ice or in a refrigerator. Samples are to be delivered to the lab within one (1) week of collection. The water sampling QA/QC program will require additional sampling. All additional samples shall be collected and gathered in the same manner as described above, including blending, and measuring of parameters. At every tenth sample, three additional samples will be collected consisting of a Duplicate, Umpire, and Blank sample.

Qualified Person (QP)

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm P.Geo, Director and Technical Advisor of Canter Resources, a Qualified Person (QP), as defined under National Instrument 43- 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA and the Beaver Creek Lithium Property in Montana, USA. The Company is completing Phase I exploration and drilling at Columbus to test a highly prospective lithium-boron brine target and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the domestic clean energy supply chain in North America.

For further information contact:

Joness Lang

Chief Executive Officer

Canter Resources Corp.

Tel: 778.382.1193

jlang@canterresources.com

For investor inquiries contact:

Kristina Pillon, High Tide Consulting Corp.

Tel: 604.908.1695

investors@canterresources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207540