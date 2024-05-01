LAURION Releases Initial Assay Results of the 2024 Drilling Program, Confirming the Existing Mineralization Model and Identifying 3 New Mineralized Zones at the Ishkoday Project

TORONTO - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME and OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the first three drill holes of its 2024 diamond drilling program, being drill holes LME24-041, LME24-042, and LME24-043 at the Ishkõday Project, for which assays are now available.

The aforementioned drill holes were strategically sited 458 metres northeast of the Sturgeon River Mine Shaft, and constituted the inaugural phase of drilling aimed at investigating the Sturgeon River Mine structures in an east-to-west orientation. Employing a vertical fan pattern, LAURION's primary aim was to intersect the stacked Sturgeon River mineralized system, aligning with the Corporation's commitment to rigorous exploration practices.

The three drill holes were successful in confirming the presence of the seven known mineralized structures, extending northeast of the historical Sturgeon River Mine. The intercepts range in length (along core) from 0.5 m to 7.65 m, with grades up to 4.23 g/t Au. In addition, this drilling, in combination with drilling completed in 2023 (drill holes LME23,-033, LME23-034, LME23-035 and LME23-036), also identified new intermediate structures as part of the stacked mineralized zones. Further geological modelling will be required to better understand how these new mineralized zones interplay with the existing model.

Highlights from these drill holes are as follows:

LME24-041

0.75 m @2.74 g/t Au from 63.00 m to 63.75 m; and,

2.95 m @0.70 g/t Au from 295.85 m to 298.80 m.

LME24-042

5.30 m @0.71 g/t Au from 395.85 m to 401.15 m, including 1.50 m @2.07 g/t Au 398.30 m to 399.80 m;

0.50 m @7.99 g/t Au from 480.55 m to 481.05 m;

1.00m @1.39 g/t Au from 498.90 m to 499.90 m;

1.20m @2.16 g/t Au from 510.50 m to 511.70 m;

4.35 m @1.43 g/t Au from 529.20m to 533.55m; including 0.65 m @7.8 g/t Au from 529.20 m to 529.85 m;

2.45 m @2.03 g/t Au from 660.75 m to 663.20 m: including 0.85 m @5.66 g/t Au from 660.75 m to 661.60 mand

4.00m @ 0.42 g/t Au from 745.5 m to 749.50 m: including 0.50 m @2.96 g/t Au from 749.00 m to 749.50 m.

LME24-043

7.00 m @ 2.67 g/t Au from162.00 m to 169.00 m; including 2.35 m @ 5.73 g/t Au from 163.30 m to 165.65 m;

0.50 m @ 4.23 g/t Au from 258.90 m to 259.40 m;

0.60 m @ 2.80 g/t Au from 316.50 m to 317.10 m; and

0.75 m @ 2.25 g/t Au 393.25 m to 394.00 m.

Building upon the successes of the 2023 drill program, particularly within the Sturgeon River Mine area, LAURION's exploration endeavors have shown promise, aligning with the characteristics commonly observed in orogenic gold deposits. The Sturgeon River mineralized system, characterized by the presence of seven distinct quartz veins and mineralized shear zones, exhibited true widths ranging from 0.5 metres to 7.95 metres and grades ranging from 0.1 g/t Au to 7.78 g/t Au (as detailed in press releases dated January 5, January 12, and February 2, 2024). These notable findings not only validate the geological model but also offer valuable insights into potential expansion opportunities both north and south of the Sturgeon River Mine.

This significant milestone marks the commencement of LAURION's exploration efforts aimed at further delineating the mineral potential of the Ishkõday Project, situated in the prolific Beardmore-Geraldton Greenstone Belt of Northern Ontario.

The initial drilling phase, executed with precision and efficiency, underscores LAURION's commitment to advancing its exploration objectives while maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence and environmental stewardship.

Assay Results: Highlights of the Northeastern Sturgeon River Mine Drill Holes LME24-041, LME24-042, and LME24-043

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) LME24-041 63.00 63.75 0.75 2.74 LME24-041 154.00 155.50 1.50 0.451 LME24-041 258.80 259.40 0.60 0.753 LME24-041 295.85 298.80 2.95 0.701 Including 296.35 297.35 1.00 1.467 LME24-042 33.75 34.25 0.50 0.625 LME24-042 106.05 107.00 0.95 0.392 LME24-042 160.65 161.20 0.55 0.758 LME24-042 197.60 198.15 0.55 0.549 LME24-042 206.75 208.20 1.45 0.872 Including 207.75 208.20 0.45 2.060 LME24-042 363.45 364.00 0.55 0.523 LME24-042 395.85 401.15 5.30 0.709 Including 398.30 399.80 1.50 2.070 LME24-042 422.85 430.50 7.65 0.128 LME24-042 480.55 481.05 0.50 7.990 LME24-042 485.00 485.60 0.60 0.382 LME24-042 498.90 499.90 1.00 1.385 LME24-042 510.50 511.70 1.20 2.163 LME24-042 528.50 530.50 2.00 2.550 Including 529.20 529.85 0.65 7.840 LME24-042 532.50 533.55 1.05 1.073 Including 532.50 533.05 0.55 1.865 LME24-042 576.20 577.35 1.15 0.352 Including 576.85 577.35 0.50 0.622 LME24-042 596.00 596.60 0.60 0.404 LME24-042 650.50 651.00 0.50 0.444 LME24-042 660.75 663.20 2.45 2.032 Including 660.75 661.60 0.85 5.660 LME24-042 745.50 746.00 0.50 0.361 LME24-042 749.00 749.50 0.50 2.960 LME24-042 762.00 762.50 0.50 0.626 LME24-042 764.00 764.75 0.75 0.311 LME24-043 162.00 169.00 7.00 2.667 Including 163.30 168.40 5.10 3.569 Including 163.30 165.65 2.35 5.725 LME24-043 181.95 184.50 2.55 0.128 LME24-043 242.55 243.60 1.05 0.690 LME24-043 243.05 243.60 0.55 1.025 LME24-043 258.90 259.40 0.50 4.230 LME24-043 272.70 274.60 1.90 0.424 Including 273.70 274.60 0.90 0.564 LME24-043 293.80 294.45 0.65 0.474 LME24-043 316.50 317.10 0.60 2.800 LME24-043 335.80 336.30 0.50 0.294 LME24-043 340.50 341.40 0.90 0.768 LME24-043 393.25 394.00 0.75 2.250 LME24-043 401.00 404.00 3.00 0.300 Including 401.00 401.80 0.80 0.832 LME24-043 411.00 413.00 2.00 0.444 Including 412.00 413.00 1.00 0.684 LME24-043 439.00 443.10 4.10 0.126 LME24-043 485.30 486.30 1.00 0.631 LME24-043 485.30 485.80 0.50 0.985

Coordinates for Drill Holes LME24-041, LME24-042, and LME24-043

Hole ID Azimuth Dip Planned (m) Actual (m) LME24-041 280 -45 300 324 LME24-043 280 -80 500 492 LME24-042 280 -65 800 795

Sampling and QA/QC Protocols

All core was transported and stored inside the core facility located in Beardmore.

LAURION employs an industry standard system of external standards, blanks and duplicates for all of its sampling, in addition to the QA/QC protocol employed by the laboratory.

After logging, core samples were identified and then cut in half along core axis in the same building, and then zip tied individually in plastic sample bags with a bar code. Approximately five or six of these individual bags were then stacked into a "rice" white material bag and stored on a skid for final shipment to the laboratory.

All core samples were shipped to the ALS facility in Thunder Bay, which were then prepared by ALS Global Geochemistry in Thunder Bay and analyzed by ALS Global Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Samples are processed by 4-acid digestion and analyzed by fire assay on 50 g pulps and ICP-AES (Inductively-Coupled-Plasma - Atomic-Element-Spectroscopy). Over limit analyses are reprocessed with gravimetric finish. A total of 5% blanks and 5% standard are inserted randomly within all samples. 5% of the best assay result pulps were sent for re-assays. A total of 8.7% blanks and 9.5% standard were randomly inserted during the pXRF analyse of the soil sampling. 2.8% we re-analyzed. All QAQC were verified, and no contamination or bias have been observed.

The remaining half of the core, as well as the unsampled core, were stacked on a skid outside in Beardmore and then transferred to the Sturgeon River Mine site core farm for final storage.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Jean-Philippe Paiement, PGeo, MSc, a consultant to LAURION, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About LAURION

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LME and on the OTC under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 267,071,735 outstanding shares of which approximately 72% are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 57.43 km2 Ishkõday Project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.

