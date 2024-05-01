Granada Gold Mine Defines Priority Drill Targets

The Piché Structural Complex contact with footwall mineralization is a strategic drilling location near the north end of the Granada Gold Mine Property

Rouyn Noranda - Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV: GGM) (OTC: GBBFF) (Frankfurt: B6D) (the "Company" or "Granada") is progressing with its drill program, which aims to resume a 120,000-meter campaign. To date, the company has completed 18,000 meters of deep drilling, primarily focused on defining high-grade structures at depth. The drill program confirmed the presence of multiple mineralized structures trending down dip to the north at 50 degrees for a measured down dip length of 1,920 meters. Mineralization is open to depth. To date the drill program has intercepted multiple high-grade structures to a vertical depth of 1922 meters, confirming the extension of the high-grade open pit resource of 543,000 ounces of gold at 2 grams per tonne gold in the measured and indicated categories. (See the About Granada section of this news release.)

One of the key targets of this program is the Piché group, situated within silicified and brecciated, fuchsitic carbonate-altered rocks (altered ultramafic rocks). The drilling is recommended to test the continuity of mineralization around a diabase dyke that intersects the structure. The Piché group is an interesting gold-bearing unit and has seen successful targeting north of the Granada property.

CEO Frank Basa expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The proximity of the historic Astoria Mine to our Granada project presents an exciting opportunity for Granada Gold Mine. The historical mining activity and recent exploration efforts underscore the immense potential of the region. We believe that leveraging the insights gained from Astoria mine drilling results will further enhance our exploration strategy and unlock additional value for shareholders. The Piché group has the potential to interact with the footwall to produce a high-grade treasure box of mineralization in the area."

Located due north of Granada Gold Mine's Granada project, the Astoria Mine site has a historic 515-meter-deep shaft and 5 kilometers of lateral workings, indicating substantial historical mining activity in the area. Between 1990 and 1995, Astoria yielded results with a recovered grade of 5.32 grams per tonne (gpt) gold from a total of 163,122 tonnes of material. This historical production underscores the rich mineralization potential within the region.

(Source: https://www.yorbeauresources.com/en/projects/rouyn/)

In 2016-2017, extensive drilling activities were conducted, totaling 24,149 meters, with a primary focus on Astoria and Lac Gamble deposits. The objective was to identify high-grade shoots at depth within the broad mineralized gold corridor represented by the Piché Group, extending across the region. Key intercepts at Astoria include 5.4 gpt gold over 30.1 meters, including 23.7 gpt over 4.1 meters, highlighting the presence of significant gold mineralization within the area. The interpretation suggests the potential merging of the footwall and lower Piché zones, potentially leading to significantly wider mineralized zones. (Primary Source: https://www.yorbeauresources.com/en/projects/rouyn/ Secondary Source: Yorbeau News Release Sept 19th 2017.)

Granada Gold Mine remains steadfast in its mission to deliver value to stakeholders while upholding the highest standards of environmental responsibility and community engagement. With these recent advancements, the company is poised to unlock new opportunities for growth and prosperity.

Qualified person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Claude Duplessis, P.Eng., GoldMinds Geoservices Inc., who is a member of the Québec Order of Engineers and a qualified person in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Granada Gold Mine Inc.

Granada Gold Mine Inc. continues to develop and explore its 100% owned Granada Gold Property near Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, which is adjacent to the prolific Cadillac Break. The Company owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims. The Company is undergoing a large drill program with 30,000m out of 120,000m complete. The drills are currently paused to provide the technical team with the necessary time to evaluate and assimilate existing data.

The Granada Shear Zone and the South Shear Zone contain, based on historical detailed mapping as well as from current and historical drilling, up to twenty-two mineralized structures trending east-west over five and a half kilometers. Three of these structures were mined historically from four shafts and three open pits. Historical underground grades were 8 to 10 grams per tonne gold from two shafts down to 236 m and 498 m with open pit grades from 3.5 to 5 grams per tonne gold.

Mineral Resource Estimate

On August 20, 2022 the Company released an updated NI 43-101 technical report supporting the resource estimate update for the Granada Gold project (Please see July 6, 2022 news release) reporting that the Granada deposit contains an updated mineral resource, at a base case cut-off grade of 0.55 g/t Au for pit constrained mineral resources within a conceptual pit shell and at a base case cut-off grade of 2.5 g/t for underground mineral resources within reasonably mineable volumes, of 543,000 ounces of gold (8,220,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.05 g/t Au) in the Measured and Indicated category, and 456,000 ounces of gold (3,010,000 tonnes at an average grade of 4.71 g/t Au) in the Inferred category. Please see Table 1 below for full details. Report reference: Granada Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate Update, Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Canada authored by Yann Camus, P.Eng. and Maxime Dupéré, B.Sc, P.Geo., SGS Canada Inc. dated August 20th, 2022 and with an effective date of June 23rd, 2022.

Table 1: Mineral Resource Estimate Showing Tonnes, Average Grade, and Gold Ounces

Cut-Off (g/t Au) Classification Type Tonnes Au (g/t) Gold Ounces 0.55 / 2.5 Measured1 InPit+UG 4,900,000 1.70 269,000 Indicated InPit+UG 3,320,000 2.57 274,000 Measured & Indicated InPit+UG 8,220,000 2.05 543,000 Inferred InPit+UG 3,010,000 4.71 456,000

(1) The 1930-1935 production was removed from these numbers (164,816 tonnes at 9.7 g/t Au / 51,400 ounces Au).

(2) The Independent QP for this resources statement is Yann Camus, P.Eng., SGS Canada Inc.

(3) The effective date is June 23rd, 2022.

(4) CIM (2014) definitions were followed for Mineral Resources.

(5) Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

(6) No economic evaluation of the resources has been produced.

(7) All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate. Totals may not add due to rounding

(8) Composites have been capped where appropriate. The 2.5 m composites were capped at 21 g/t Au in the thin rich veins and at 7 g/t Au in the low-grade volumes.

(9) Cut-off grades are based on a gold price of US$1,700 per ounce, a foreign exchange rate of US$0.78 for CA$1, a processing gold recovery of 93%.

(10) Pit constrained mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.55 g/t Au within a conceptual pit shell

(11) Underground mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 2.5 g/t Au within reasonably mineable volumes.

(12) A fixed specific gravity value of 2.78 g/cm3 was used to estimate the tonnage from block model volumes

(13) There are no mineral reserves on the Property.

(14) The deepest resources reported are at a depth of 990 m.

(15) SGS is not aware of any known environmental, permitting, legal, title-related, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues that could materially affect the mineral resource estimate.

(16) The results from the pit optimization are used solely for the purpose of testing the "reasonable prospects for economic extraction" by an open pit and do not represent an attempt to estimate mineral reserves. There are no mineral reserves on the Property. The results are used as a guide to assist in the preparation of a mineral resource statement and to select an appropriate resource reporting cut-off grade.

The property includes the former Granada Gold underground mine which produced more than 50,000 ounces of gold at 10 grams per tonne gold in the 1930's from two shafts before a fire destroyed the surface buildings. In the 1990s, Granada Resources extracted a bulk sample (Pit #1) of 87,311 tonnes grading 5.17 g/t Au. They also extracted a bulk sample (Pit # 2) of 22,095 tonnes grading 3.46 g/t Au.

