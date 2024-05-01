Nord Precious Metals' Subsidiary, Temiskaming Testing Laboratories, Advancing Towards ISO 17025 Certification

Temiskaming Testing Laboratories developing its analytical arm and RND facility

May 1 - Coquitlam, BC, Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc., (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord" or "Nord Precious Metals") proudly announces significant strides in the journey of its subsidiary, Temiskaming Testing Laboratories (TTL), towards ISO 17025 certification, a testament to its commitment to quality and excellence in analytical services.

TTL has embarked on a rigorous path towards ISO 17025 certification, laying the groundwork for enhanced credibility and reliability in the industry. Notably, TTL has commenced proficiency testing, including participation in the Geostats Pty in Autumn 2023, marking a pivotal step towards accreditation.

While undergoing these transformative endeavors, TTL remains fully operational and extends its quality expertise and services to the market. Whether serving junior explorers, mining companies, or mills, TTL is committed to collaborating with clients to tailor analytical and quality solutions to their unique needs.

Recognizing the pivotal role of quality data in informed decision-making, TTL embraces the slogan "accuracy and precision for a quality decision," emphasizing its steadfast commitment to delivering reliable, actionable insights to its clientele.

In a recent milestone achievement, TTL successfully completed the OREAS L14b Round Robin Certification Program with outstanding results. All data passed within 1 standard deviation, with 2 samples hitting the mark spot on, underscoring TTL's unwavering dedication to precision and accuracy.

Looking ahead, TTL eagerly anticipates the PT-Mal round robin, recognizing it as a significant opportunity to further solidify its position in the market. Proficiency testing stands as a cornerstone in the journey towards ISO accreditation, reflecting TTL's commitment to adhering to international standards of quality and proficiency.

As part of its accreditation process, TTL is currently revamping its Quality Management System (QMS) to align with the ISO 17025 standard. This comprehensive update, building upon its previous ISO 9001 certification, is expected to streamline operations and enhance service delivery. TTL estimates a timeline of 5-9 months post-documentation submission to the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for the completion of the certification process.

TTL is not only dedicated to supporting the community through analytical services, we are in the process of developing an advanced materials laboratory to commercialize new products for the North American corridor. Our primary focus is to work with mining and exploration companies to transform critical minerals and minerals required for green technology into value added products here in Northern Ontario to support advanced manufacturing in North America.

About Temiskaming Testing Laboratories Inc.

Temiskaming Testing Laboratories, a boutique geochemistry facility located in Cobalt, Ontario, offers tailored solutions to meet the needs of its clients. The company's commitment to quality, accuracy, and precision is exemplified by its experienced technical team, led by Dr. Anthony Dapaah, who brings over 30 years of expertise in the laboratory industry. The team's qualifications span analytical chemistry, geology, resources, and engineering, ensuring effective decision-making and risk reduction for clients.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (formerly Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.) recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000 m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals (previously Canada Silver Cobalt Works) Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring. (3) St. Denis-Sangster lithium project - 260 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground with numerous pegmatites focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock - Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Nord Precious Metal's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Nord Precious Metals is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information is available at

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

