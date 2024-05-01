Trifecta Gold Strengthens Technical Team with the addition of Dr. Moira Smith as Advisor

VANCOUVER, May 1, 2024 - Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG)(OTCQB:TRRFD) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Moira Smith has joined the Trifecta team as a Technical Advisor.

"We are extremely pleased to add Moira to the team as a Technical Advisor," states Richard Drechsler, Trifecta's President and CEO. "Dr. Smith's history of identifying and exploring economic deposits throughout North America, coupled with her specific knowledge of the Tintina/Tombstone Gold Belt and reduced intrusion-related gold deposits will help guide our exploration efforts at Mt. Hinton."

Formerly Vice President, Exploration and Geoscience with Liberty Gold, Dr. Smith focused on gold exploration in Turkey and the Great Basin, including at Black Pine in southeastern Idaho, with a current Indicated Resource of over 3.2 million ounces of gold. As Chief Geologist, Nevada for Fronteer Gold, Dr. Smith was instrumental in the successful advancement of Long Canyon, Fronteer Gold's flagship project. She developed an understanding of the geology and controls on mineralization at Long Canyon and built the geological model for ongoing exploration and resource growth prior to its sale to Newmont in 2011.

Prior to Fronteer Gold, she managed exploration programs for Teck on several high-profile, advanced-stage projects (now operating mines) throughout the Americas, including Pogo gold deposit in Alaska, one of the cornerstone deposits in the Tintina Gold Belt; the Petaquilla (now Cobre Panama) Cu-Mo-Au porphyry deposit in Panama; and the El Limon gold deposit in Mexico. Dr. Smith has a Ph.D. in Geology from the University of Arizona and is a P.Geo. (British Columbia). She has held board or executive positions with numerous industry associations, served as president of the Society of Economic Geologists and is a recent winner of the Colin Spence award from the Association for Mineral Exploration of B.C. Dr. Smith is also a director of Discovery Metals Corp. and Galiano Gold Company.

Trifecta recently announced that it entered into a binding agreement with Strategic Metals Ltd. to acquire up to 100% of Mt. Hinton and 10 other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. Under MI 61-101 the Company is seeking disinterested shareholder approval for this Non-Arm's Length Transaction at its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting to be held June 24, 2024.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Initial drilling at its Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. The Company's Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corp.'s Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

