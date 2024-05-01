Vendetta Mining Corp. Announces Resignation of Director

Vancouver, May 1, 2024 - Vendetta Mining Corp. (TSXV: VTT) ("Vendetta" or the "Company") announces that Jiang Li has resigned as a director of the Company.

Vendetta would like to thank Mr. Li for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

''We are determining how best to advance Pegmont and are evaluating additional opportunities," said CEO Michael Williams.

About Vendetta Mining Corp.

Vendetta Mining Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advanced stage exploration and development at the Pegmont Lead Zinc Project in Australia. Vendetta has an option to acquire a 100% interest by completing certain work requirements and making option and advance royalty payments. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.vendettaminingcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Michael Williams"

Michael Williams

President & CEO

604-484-7855

