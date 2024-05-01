Generation Uranium Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, May 1st, 2024 - Generation Uranium Inc. (the "Company" or "Generation"), (TSXV: GEN) is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "W85". The Company officially began trading on the FSE on April 26th and the event marks a significant milestone in the Company's expansion into European investment markets.

With its status as a prominent European listing venue, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange plays an important role in facilitating trading activities, handling around 90 percent of all securities traded within Germany. Companies listing on the FSE often aim to enhance shareholder accessibility and foster investment opportunities for a global audience of investors.

"We are excited about Generation's entry into the European capital markets through our Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing. As Germany's premier stock exchange, it marks a significant milestone in our efforts to expand our reach with investors overseas," stated Generation President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Zelen. "Listing on the FSE should serve to increase liquidity and our visibility on a global scale."

For more information on our impending uranium exploration activities in the Thelon Basin, please visit our investor presentation and website.

About Generation Uranium

The Company is a natural resource company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in and to the Arlington Property, located within the Arrow Boundary District of south-central British Columbia, and holds a 100% interest in the Yath Uranium Project, located in the Territory of Nunavut.

